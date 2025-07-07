EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

07.07.2025 / 20:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 24. Interim Reporting

In the time period from June 30, 2025 until and including July 4, 2025, a number of 13,124 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 21, 2025 was disclosed on January 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 30. June 2025 2,615 80.6603 01. July 2025 2,616 80.6622 02. July 2025 2,699 78.1740 03. July 2025 2,650 79.6526 04. July 2025 2,544 82.9250

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE (http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 21, 2025, until and including July 4, 2025, amounts to 391,388 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.