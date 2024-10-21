EQS-News: Cherry SE receives product approval for SmartLink from gematik, advancing the digitalization of the German healthcare sector

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Cherry SE receives product approval for SmartLink from gematik, advancing the digitalization of the German healthcare sector



21.10.2024 / 16:34 CET/CEST

Munich, October 21, 2024 - CHERRY Digital Health, a subsidiary of Cherry SE, has reached a significant milestone on its path to market leadership in the field of eHealth solutions: gematik has officially granted product approval for the eHealth-CardLink procedure, which is an integral part of the CHERRY SmartLink solution. This innovative technology enables the secure redemption of e-prescriptions via NFC-enabled smartphones. Users simply hold their electronic health card (eGK) to their smartphone to order prescriptions online or reserve them at a pharmacy.

With this approval, CHERRY Digital Health strengthens its position as a leading provider in the digitalization of the healthcare sector. Gerrit Schick, Managing Director of CHERRY Digital Health, explains: "The gematik approval is a significant vote of confidence in the quality and security of our CHERRY SmartLink solution. We are well on our way to a successful market entry with our partners and to making a crucial contribution to the digital transformation of healthcare."

Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE, adds: “Germany is undoubtedly lagging in terms of digitalization, particularly in administration and the medical sector. Industry must take responsibility and consistently bring solution systems and offerings to the market. CHERRY is demonstrating this commitment by actively shaping the digitalization of the medical sector with SmartLink.”

CHERRY is currently working on obtaining provider approval, another crucial step toward market introduction. This positions the company as a strong partner for future services in the telematics infrastructure (TI). CHERRY is already closely collaborating with Awesome Technologies to introduce their innovative TI Messenger in Germany. This solution will soon enable all healthcare stakeholders to communicate in real-time and securely exchange inquiries about medications or lab results. Further digital innovations are already in CHERRY’s pipeline.

About CHERRY Digital Health

CHERRY Digital Health is a leading provider of health technologies, setting new standards for hospitals, practices, and pharmacies with products such as card readers, hygienic keyboards, and SaaS solutions. The company is known for its certified quality and continuous development, working closely with medical institutions and professionals to create innovative, practical solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.cherry.de/en-gb/products/software-services/cherry-smartlink

About Cherry SE

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the fields of Gaming & E-Sports, Office & Hybrid Workplaces, Industry, and Healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry has been known for innovative, high-quality products specifically designed to meet diverse customer needs.

Cherry’s operational headquarters is in Auerbach in der Oberpfalz (Bavaria) and it employs staff in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria), as well as several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

For more information, visit:https://ir.cherry.de/en/

