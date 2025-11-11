EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: RSM Ebner Stolz not auditor for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

Cherry SE: RSM Ebner Stolz not auditor for the 2025 financial year



11-Nov-2025 / 17:57 CET/CEST

Munich, November 11, 2025 – Cherry SE (“Company”) announces that RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft (“RSM Ebner Stolz”), which was elected by the Annual General Meeting on July 22, 2025, has today informed the Company that RSM Ebner Stolz will not be available as the Company’s auditor and group auditor for the 2025 financial year. The Company intends to file for a court appointment of a new auditor and group auditor for the 2025 financial year and is in talks with two reputable auditing firms to take over the mandate.



Notifying person: Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Board





