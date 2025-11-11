CHERRY Aktie

WKN DE: A3CRRN / ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

11.11.2025 17:57:23

EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: RSM Ebner Stolz not auditor for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Annual Report
Cherry SE: RSM Ebner Stolz not auditor for the 2025 financial year

11-Nov-2025 / 17:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, November 11, 2025 – Cherry SE (“Company”) announces that RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft (“RSM Ebner Stolz”), which was elected by the Annual General Meeting on July 22, 2025, has today informed the Company that RSM Ebner Stolz will not be available as the Company’s auditor and group auditor for the 2025 financial year. The Company intends to file for a court appointment of a new auditor and group auditor for the 2025 financial year and is in talks with two reputable auditing firms to take over the mandate.

Notifying person: Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Board
 


End of Inside Information

11-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2227976

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2227976  11-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

