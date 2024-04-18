EQS-News: Delignit AG receives expansion order and invests in production capacities

EQS-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Delignit AG receives expansion order and invests in production capacities



18.04.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Blomberg, April 18th, 2024 - Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological hardwood-based products and system solutions, is expanding its business relationship with one of its largest OEM customers. The order reinforces the company's strong market position in a recently volatile environment and provides growth impulses for the coming financial year. At the same time, the investment volume in 2024 is to be increased with a mid-single-digit million euro amount in order to meet the structurally growing demand situation in the long term.



With the expansion order, a well-known OEM customer has opted for a sustainable wood-based side wall option that complements the existing equipment range for a top-selling van model. This consistent step in the direction of ecological materials will mean an increase in turnover for Delignit AG in the mid single-digit million range per year. The first deliveries are already scheduled for the second half of 2024.



"Winning this order confirms the high level of trust our customers place in us and demonstrates the success of our 'more sales per vehicle' strategy, with which we have been consistently expanding our market position for many years. At the same time, we see this as confirmation of our long-term strategic business development, which makes it necessary to expand and optimize our production capacities," says Markus Büscher, CEO of Delignit AG.



In this context, Delignit is making focused investments in capacity expansion at its main site in Blomberg as part of a broad-based program. Based on the still very strong order book, a mid-single-digit million euro amount is to be invested this year. In addition to a targeted expansion of materials production, process automation is also to be stepped up. At the same time, activities to develop new markets, such as electromobility, will be maintained. With these measures, Delignit AG is creating the basis for sustainable organic growth.



The 2023 Annual Report will be published tomorrow, Friday, April 19, 2024 and can be accessed at www.delignit.com in the Investor Relations section.



About the company:

The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made from renewable raw materials under the Delignit brand name. As a valued partner for development as well as project and series supplier to leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is the global market leader in supplying the automotive industry with load compartment protection and load securing systems for equipping light commercial vehicles. With an application diversity and vertical range of manufacture that is unique in the industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, e.g. as a global system supplier to well-known rail vehicle groups. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, for example, as luggage compartment floors in cars, interior fittings for motorhomes, special floors for production and logistics halls and to improve the safety standards of buildings.



Made from European hardwood, the Delignit material is CO2-neutral throughout its entire life cycle, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to non-regenerative materials. Its use not only improves the ecological footprint of customers' products, but also enables them to meet increasingly stringent environmental sustainability requirements. With the "Boost Your Sustainability" initiative, the Delignit Group demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility. Discover more about this commitment at www.delignit-sustainability.de/ The company, which is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has been in existence for over 200 years.



Contact:

Delignit AG

Königswinkel 2-6

32825 Blomberg

Tel. +49 5235 966-352

Fax +49 5235 966-351

eMail: ir@delignit.com

18.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

