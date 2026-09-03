EQS-News: DN Group Reports Solid First Half of 2026 

EQS-News: DN Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

DN Group Reports Solid First Half of 2026



03.09.2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST

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DN Group Reports Solid First Half of 2026

EBIT of €3.2 million

Equity of €386.9 million / €6.96 per share

Successful development across portfolio companies

Frankfurt am Main, September 3, 2026 – DN Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3DW408) has reported a solid performance for the first half of 2026, driven by positive operational progress across its portfolio. As of June 30, 2026, total equity stood at €386.9 million, maintaining the elevated level seen at year-end 2025 (€386.5 million) and marking a significant increase year over year (June 30, 2025: €288.5 million). Equity per share reached €6.96 at the end of H1 2026. Operating profit (EBIT) came in at €3.2 million, compared to €5.7 million in the prior-year period. Reflecting an anticipated increase in interest expenses, the financial result stood at -€2.8 million (prior-year period: -€2.1 million). Consequently, net income for the period totaled €0.4 million (prior-year period: €3.5 million). As DN Group prepares its interim financial statements in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB), no upward fair-value adjustments were applied to the carrying amounts of portfolio companies.

Operationally, the portfolio companies achieved key milestones over the reporting period.

Algene Holding SE accelerated its go-to-market rollout, completing its initial harvest of 4,500 liters in early July with confirmed high product purity. The harvested microalgae serve as raw materials for both the cosmetics and food industries. Additionally, Algene received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification, fulfilling stringent regulatory criteria governing production, hygiene, and facility standards for these target sectors.

SW Save the Water secured a positive assessment from Dermatest, confirming both the efficacy and skin tolerability of its product Soapeya. The company also successfully completed a humanitarian deployment of the waterless soap solution in Syria during the summer of 2026.

DN Group anticipates further operational milestones from its portfolio holdings in the coming quarters. Backed by these expectations, management projects a positive second half of the year alongside an improved earnings performance.

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of DN Group, commented:

"The first half of the year was defined by the operational scaling of our portfolio assets and the continued consolidation of their market positions. We made tangible progress and see substantial upside potential across our holdings for the remainder of 2026. We remain satisfied with our underlying economic performance while intentionally maintaining our conservative valuation approach under German GAAP (HGB)."

The full half-year financial report is available for download on the DN Group website starting today.

About DN Group AG

DN Group AG invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, circular economy, food, health and energy and supports them in successful IPOs. DN Group is one of the leading providers of IPO and capital market transaction advice and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. DN Group thus pursues a sustainable and exchange-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments, regardless of banks.

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