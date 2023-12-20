EQS-News: Dr. Mirko Caspar has asked to step down as a Co-CEO of Mister Spex SE after twelve years service with the company

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr. Mirko Caspar has asked to step down as a Co-CEO of Mister Spex SE after twelve years service with the company



20.12.2023

Berlin, 20 December 2023

Dr. Mirko Caspar has asked to step down as a Co-CEO of Mister Spex SE after twelve years service with the company

The Co-CEO of Mister Spex SE, Dr. Mirko Caspar, has asked to step down from the Management Board on 31st December 2023. He will support the company to ensure a proper handover.

During his twelve years with Mister Spex, Dr Mirko Caspar played a pivotal role in the development of the business contributing to the growth of Mister Spex’s omnichannel model from €10 million of revenues to over € 200 million in 2022.

Dr. Mirko Caspar, Co-CEO, said: “In the last twelve years on the board of Mister Spex SE, including three years as a publicly listed company, we have opened more than 70 stores and grown our assortment to a portfolio of more than 130 eyewear brands. We won multiple awards for our digitally driven omni-channel retail concept that seamlessly links online and offline. This journey has been both demanding and rewarding. With more than 6 million customers and a very strong position in our core markets, Mister Spex is well-equipped for the future. I want to thank all Spexies and especially Dirk Graber for their courage and their passion over the years to build something new and for the opportunity to build it together. For me it is time to take the next step.”

Dirk Graber, Co-CEO and founder of Mister Spex, said: “With Mirko, Mister Spex successfully grew its brand awareness to over 70% in its core markets. Together, we built a strong leadership team, and I am proud to say that we are now the leading digitally driven omnichannel optician in Germany. This work continues, and we thank Mirko wholeheartedly for his leadership and contribution to our business.”

Peter Williams, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: “On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Mirko for his exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to the company throughout his extensive tenure., I wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Founder and Co-CEO Dirk Graber and CFO Stephan Schulz-Gohritz will assume the additional responsibilities following the departure of Dr. Mirko Caspar.

About Mister Spex SE:

Founded in 2007, Mister Spex SE (together with its subsidiaries, "Mister Spex") is a multi-award-winning company that has become the leading digitally-driven omni-channel optician in Europe. Mister Spex has been at the forefront of the industry’s transformational shift, growing from a pure online player into a successful omni-channel optician with more than 6 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been integral parts of the company’s evolution, from 2D to 3D digital frame fitting tools to intelligent browsing features. Mister Spex focusses on making purchasing glasses a shopping experience that is simple, transparent and, at the same time, fun for customers – offering a comprehensive and diverse range of high-quality products in combination with extensive expertise in optics and advice from the customer service team, its own branches and an extensive network of partner opticians.



