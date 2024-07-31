EQS-News: Elmos celebrates its 40th anniversary

|
From a start-up to a global player: four decades of innovation, teamwork and success
Dortmund, July 31, 2024: This year, Elmos Semiconductor SE celebrates its 40th anniversary. Since its foundation in 1984, Elmos has played a key role in shaping the structural change in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia with innovative semiconductor solutions and is today one of the most experienced suppliers of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors worldwide.
Elmos was founded by Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer, Dr. Klaus Weyer and Norbert Ellenberger in 1984 as the first company in the Dortmund Technologiepark with the vision of manufacturing customer-specific microchips using CMOS technology. In 1987, Knut Hinrichs became part of the management team and Elmos established itself as a successful niche player in the automotive industry. Initially, customer-specific microchips for BMW and other manufacturers formed the basis of the Company's success. The Dortmund site was expanded in several stages, and the first sales companies were also founded abroad. The successful IPO in 1999 provided the initial financing for the next phase of growth. With a strategic focus on application-specific standard products (ASSP), the internationalization of sales, the establishment of a network with leading manufacturing partners and a focus on the core business, Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO from 2006 to 2020, laid the foundations for the continuation of the company's successful growth trajectory. Today, Elmos is a global market leader with innovative solutions in various application fields, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, LED rear light, LED ambient light and various motor control and sensor ICs, and also continues to offer customized microelectronics for individual customers. “Today, we are better positioned than ever before to convince our customers with the next generations of innovative Elmos semiconductors and thus to participate in the structural growth of intelligent electronics in vehicles in the long term,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.
Over the past 40 years, Elmos has developed from a small start-up to a leading global manufacturer of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors through customer focus, innovative strength and quality awareness. “We at Elmos can be very proud of what we have achieved. At the same time, our environment has become more challenging in many ways. With our great team spirit, undiminished agility, innovation power, as well as our strong commitment, we will successfully master the challenges of the coming decades,” emphasizes Dr. Schneider.
“The history of Elmos is a perfect example of the successful synthesis of entrepreneurial spirit, science and strategic vision. Together, we have turned our vision of a mid-sized supplier of innovative semiconductors into reality,” adds Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer, company founder, Vice Chairman and Honorary Chairman for Life of the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE.
”40 years of Elmos are four decades full of successes and unforgettable moments that have only been possible thanks to the tireless commitment and unique solidarity of all Elmosians. This anniversary therefore stands not only for four decades of company history, but above all for the people who have made Elmos what it is today,” says Dr. Klaus Weyer, company founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE.
“Even after 40 years, we are convinced that the best is still ahead of us. We look forward to continuing our successful path together with our incredible team,” emphasizes Dr. Arne Schneider.
Elmos would like to thank all employees, customers, business partners and shareholders for their support and trust over the past 40 years.
