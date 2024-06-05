EQS-News: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft confirms growth course in the 2023/2024 fiscal year

EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend

Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft confirms growth course in the 2023/2024 fiscal year



05.06.2024 / 07:36 CET/CEST

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) published its consolidated figures for the fiscal year 2023/2024 (1 April 2023 – 31 March 2024) on 5 June 2024:

Sales revenue: EUR 81.0 million (EUR 69.2 million in the fiscal year 2022/2023)

EBITDA: EUR 21.6 million (EUR 16.8 million in the fiscal year 2022/2023)

EBIT: EUR 13.4 million (EUR 10.0 million in the fiscal year 2022/2023)

Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 19.5 million (EUR 7.0 million in the fiscal year 2022/2023)

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 25.1 million as of 31 March 2024 (EUR 26.6 million as of 31 March 2023)

Linz, 5 June 2024 – The Fabasoft Group's revenue increased by 16.9% from EUR 69.2 million to EUR 81.0 million in the fiscal year 2023/2024, which ended on 31 March 2024.

Increase in profitability despite continued investment in growth measures

With continued investments in research and development, the development and expansion of the Fabasoft Ecosystems and higher personnel expenses, the Fabasoft Group increased its operating result (EBIT) to EUR 13.4 million in the fiscal year 2023/2024 compared to the previous year. EBITDA increased to EUR 21.6 million in the same period of the previous year. In the 2023/2024 fiscal year, the Fabasoft Group's research and development expenditure was again at a very high level compared to the rest of the industry, with a research ratio of 31.4% of revenue. Fabasoft focused on the research and development of proprietary software product technology and the Cloud and appliance offerings based on it, as well as on artificial intelligence (AI) fields of application.

“The past fiscal year has shown that the Fabasoft Group is on the right track with its consistent pursuit of the Fabasoft Ecosystem strategy”, comments Fabasoft CEO Dipl.-Ing. Helmut Fallmann on the past fiscal year 2023/2024. “The powerful combination of the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud and Mindbreeze enables companies to benefit from increased process quality, process speed and process reliability, while reducing process costs at the same time”, Fallmann continues.

As at 31 March 2024, the company employed 497 people. A year earlier, it had 451 employees.

At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG on 2 July 2024, a dividend distribution of EUR 0.10 per share (ISIN AT0000785407) will be proposed for the fiscal year 2023/2024.

The Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report are available at the following links:

Annual Report:

German (PDF):

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2023_2024.pdf

English (PDF):

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualReport_2023_2024.pdf

Annual Financial Report:

German (ESEF):

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2023_2024_ESEF.zip

English (PDF):

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualFinancialReport_2023_2024.pdf

About Fabasoft:

Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique Ecosystem Fabasoft PROCECO, Fabasoft unites powerful digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organizations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

Linz, 5 June 2024

Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0