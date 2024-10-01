EQS-News: Fifth exit in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to sell MobiLitas to Savina for a purchase price in the single-digit million range

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal

Fifth exit in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to sell MobiLitas to Savina for a purchase price in the single-digit million range



01.10.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Fifth exit in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to sell MobiLitas to Savina for a purchase price in the single-digit million range

Munich, October 1, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to sell MobiLitas to Savina, a local successful entrepreneur, for an equity purchase price in the single million digit range. After the successful repositioning of MobiLitas, Mutares is now focusing on the core business of GoCollective in Denmark, which is also part of the Mutares portfolio as a provider of multimodal public transport.

MobiLitas is a Serbian-based provider of public, regional, and international transport services with accompanying services in tourism and personnel transport. Operating in Belgrade and Požarevac, Serbia, the company employs around 500 people and generated revenues of approx. EUR 26 million in 2023. Over the past year, MobiLitas transported more than 32 million passengers across 18 million kilometers.

After the acquisition in May 2023, the company was successfully repositioned as a recognised and autonomous market player in the Serbian public transportation. Following the successful repositioning of its legacy loss-making contracts, the company is now focusing on strengthening its operation in the Požarevac areas as well as diversifying its strategy towards sustainability and mobility concepts.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "We are pleased to announce the sale of our portfolio company MobiLitas. The new owner Savina is a successful entrepreuner with proven expertise in the public transport service sector, providing infrastructure for ticketing and fare as well as last mile transportation concept. I am confident that the company will continue to develop successfully under their new leadership.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

