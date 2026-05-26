innoscripta Aktie
WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
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26.05.2026 08:45:04
EQS-News: innoscripta SE: Strong first quarter
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EQS-News: innoscripta SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
innoscripta SE: Strong first quarter
Tutzing, May 26, 2026 – innoscripta SE (“innoscripta”, ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) reports its business development for the first quarter of 2026. Revenue amounted to EUR 40.3 million compared to EUR 25.6 million in the prior-year period. EBIT grew faster than revenue to EUR 27.3 million compared to EUR 16.3 million in the previous year; the EBIT margin expanded to 67.7% (prior-year period: 63.7%).
Administrative expenses as well as sales and marketing expenses increased at a slower rate than revenue during the reporting period. innoscripta attributes this to the scalability characteristics of its business model and disciplined cost management.
During the first quarter, innoscripta continued the development of its Clusterix platform and pursued measures for customer acquisition as well as its gradual international expansion. The regulatory environment for the German R&D tax incentive (“Forschungszulage”) remains a relevant framework factor; at the beginning of 2026, the assessment base was increased from EUR 10 million to EUR 12 million and a flat-rate surcharge of 20% on eligible expenses was introduced. innoscripta expects these adjustments to further strengthen the attractiveness of the program and continues to see a positive market environment for future growth.
Alexander Meyer, CFO: “We are satisfied with the development of the first quarter. The figures are in line with our planning and provide a good foundation for the full year. Our focus remains unchanged on the further development of Clusterix as well as disciplined growth in our core markets.”
Disclaimer:
This publication as well as remarks, comments, and explanations in this context contain forward-looking statements regarding the business development of innoscripta SE and its consolidated subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are partly, but not exclusively, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “plan,” or “aim.” These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political, and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions, and markets, and in particular the SaaS industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us at the time of publication and which we consider realistic at that time.
About innoscripta
26.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innoscripta SE
|Arnulfstraße 60
|80335 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4989262004187
|E-mail:
|info@innoscripta.com
|Internet:
|https://www.innoscripta.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40QVM8
|WKN:
|A40QVM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|2333052
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2333052 26.05.2026 CET/CEST
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