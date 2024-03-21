|
EQS-News: IONOS Group SE with successful financial year 2023
EQS-News: IONOS Group SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Karlsruhe / Berlin, 21 March 2024. IONOS Group SE has continued its successful growth trajectory in 2023. This is reflected in the positive development of sales and earnings as well as the increase in the number of customers by around 190,000 to 6.19 million.
Sales increased by 10.1% from €1.292 billion (2022) to €1.423 billion in the 2023 financial year. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 12.9% to €390.3 million despite continued high marketing expenses, in particular to increase brand awareness of IONOS. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 27.4% in the 2023 financial year, compared to 26.7% in the previous year.
The increase in sales is mainly due to the continued positive development of new customer business and successful cross-selling and upselling to existing customers, while the aftermarket business was also further expanded.
"Our IPO in February 2023 was the first on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since September 2022 and was seen as an icebreaker in a challenging environment," says IONOS CEO Achim Weiß. "Over the past year, we have clearly demonstrated that our business model works. We have further expanded our position as Europe's leading digitalisation partner and reliable cloud enabler."
In 2023, innovations in the field of artificial intelligence in particular were driven forward. For example, IONOS introduced an AI-based website builder, a newsletter tool with AI functions and a domain search that benefit from this new technology. In the cloud area, customers were able to use generative AI applications on the IONOS cloud platform for the first time. IONOS is also using artificial intelligence in customer service to further improve customer satisfaction.
Due to the successful development in the financial year, IONOS already published a guidance for 2024 and 2025 in December 2023. For the 2024 financial year, the company is planning currency-adjusted sales growth of around 11% (2023: €1.423 billion). The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be around 28.5% (2023: 27.4%), resulting in adjusted EBITDA of around €450 million (2023: €390.3 million).
IONOS is also planning for continued strong growth in 2025 and a further increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin to around 30%.
Media contact:
Andreas Maurer
press@ionos-group.com
Telephone +49 721 50957968
Investor Relations:
Stephan Gramkow
investor-relations@ionos-group.com
Telephone +49 2602 96-1043
