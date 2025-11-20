IVU Traffic Aktie

IVU Traffic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 10:40:23

EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2025

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2025

20.11.2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU successfully continues its profitable growth trajectory in fiscal year 2025. Revenue increased by 18% year-on-year to €101,713 thousand (2024: €86,006 thousand) and the gross profit increased by 14% to €83,149 thousand (2024: €73,134 thousand). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are 65% higher than in the same period of the previous year at €6,533 thousand (2024: €3,955 thousand).

IVU's solutions continue to be in high demand. For the current 2025 financial year, we continue to anticipate consolidated revenues of over €140 million (2024: €133.7 million), a gross profit of over €120 million (2024: €113.4 million), and an operating profit (EBIT) of around €18 million (2024: €16.8 million).

The Q3-2025 report is available here: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports
 

20.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2231018

 
End of News EQS News Service

2231018  20.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Nachrichten