IVU Traffic Aktie
WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508
|
20.11.2025 10:40:23
EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2025
|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
IVU successfully continues its profitable growth trajectory in fiscal year 2025. Revenue increased by 18% year-on-year to €101,713 thousand (2024: €86,006 thousand) and the gross profit increased by 14% to €83,149 thousand (2024: €73,134 thousand). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are 65% higher than in the same period of the previous year at €6,533 thousand (2024: €3,955 thousand).
IVU's solutions continue to be in high demand. For the current 2025 financial year, we continue to anticipate consolidated revenues of over €140 million (2024: €133.7 million), a gross profit of over €120 million (2024: €113.4 million), and an operating profit (EBIT) of around €18 million (2024: €16.8 million).
The Q3-2025 report is available here: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports
20.11.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2231018
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2231018 20.11.2025 CET/CEST
