EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2025

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2025



20.11.2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







IVU's solutions continue to be in high demand. For the current 2025 financial year, we continue to anticipate consolidated revenues of over €140 million (2024: €133.7 million), a gross profit of over €120 million (2024: €113.4 million), and an operating profit (EBIT) of around €18 million (2024: €16.8 million).



The Q3-2025 report is available here:

IVU successfully continues its profitable growth trajectory in fiscal year 2025. Revenue increased by 18% year-on-year to €101,713 thousand (2024: €86,006 thousand) and the gross profit increased by 14% to €83,149 thousand (2024: €73,134 thousand). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are 65% higher than in the same period of the previous year at €6,533 thousand (2024: €3,955 thousand).IVU's solutions continue to be in high demand. For the current 2025 financial year, we continue to anticipate consolidated revenues of over €140 million (2024: €133.7 million), a gross profit of over €120 million (2024: €113.4 million), and an operating profit (EBIT) of around €18 million (2024: €16.8 million).The Q3-2025 report is available here: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports

20.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News