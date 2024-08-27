|
EQS-News: KKR has received all regulatory approvals for its investment in OHB
KKR has received all regulatory approvals for its investment in OHB
KKR will hold approximately 28.6 % of the company's shares after completion. The Fuchs family has not sold any shares as part of the transaction and continues to hold around 65.4 % of the shares. OHB thus remains an independent German family business, with Marco Fuchs in the role of CEO and the existing management team in place. The remaining approximately 6 % of the shares are in free float.
"In KKR, we have found the ideal minority investor who supports our long-term growth and with whom we can successfully implement our corporate strategy. We are pleased that the offer is now also being completed. It allows our previous shareholders to benefit from the long-term value increase of OHB and at the same time paves the way for our delisting," says Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB.
"OHB is the only large space company from Germany that is also at the forefront of European competition. KKR supports the goal of developing OHB into a European Space Champion and making an important contribution to Europe's sovereignty in space," says Christian Ollig, Partner and Head of the DACH region at KKR.
OHB continues to plan its delisting to facilitate the implementation of its long-term growth strategy as a privately held company.
About OHB SE
OHB is a German space and technology group and one of the leading independent forces in the European space industry. With many years of experience in the realisation of demanding projects, OHB is excellently positioned in international competition and offers its customers a broad portfolio of innovative products in the three divisions: SPACE SYSTEMS, AEROSPACE, and DIGITAL. The company employs around 3,400 people and generates a total turnover of around EUR 1.2 billion.
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiar[1]ies offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
27.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 2020 8
|E-mail:
|info@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1976155
|End of News
|EQS News Service
