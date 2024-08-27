EQS-News: KKR has received all regulatory approvals for its investment in OHB

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Tender Offer

KKR has received all regulatory approvals for its investment in OHB



27.08.2024

KKR has received all regulatory approvals for its investment in OHB All conditions of the voluntary public takeover offer have been fulfilled

The Fuchs family remains the majority shareholder

OHB still plans to delist from the stock exchange OHB SE ("OHB"), the German space and technology company, announces that the takeover offer ("offer") by KKR will be completed now that all offer conditions have been met. All regulatory approvals have been granted. As the next step, KKR will pay the offer consideration in accordance with the terms of the offer document by no later than September 9, 2024. Together with KKR as a minority investor, OHB will continue to implement its growth strategy systematically. The demand for privately funded, cost-efficient, and flexible space solutions is steadily increasing. OHB aims to meet this demand and become the leading full-service provider of space solutions for institutional and commercial customers in Europe.



KKR will hold approximately 28.6 % of the company's shares after completion. The Fuchs family has not sold any shares as part of the transaction and continues to hold around 65.4 % of the shares. OHB thus remains an independent German family business, with Marco Fuchs in the role of CEO and the existing management team in place. The remaining approximately 6 % of the shares are in free float.



"In KKR, we have found the ideal minority investor who supports our long-term growth and with whom we can successfully implement our corporate strategy. We are pleased that the offer is now also being completed. It allows our previous shareholders to benefit from the long-term value increase of OHB and at the same time paves the way for our delisting," says Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB.



"OHB is the only large space company from Germany that is also at the forefront of European competition. KKR supports the goal of developing OHB into a European Space Champion and making an important contribution to Europe's sovereignty in space," says Christian Ollig, Partner and Head of the DACH region at KKR.



OHB continues to plan its delisting to facilitate the implementation of its long-term growth strategy as a privately held company.

About OHB SE

OHB is a German space and technology group and one of the leading independent forces in the European space industry. With many years of experience in the realisation of demanding projects, OHB is excellently positioned in international competition and offers its customers a broad portfolio of innovative products in the three divisions: SPACE SYSTEMS, AEROSPACE, and DIGITAL. The company employs around 3,400 people and generates a total turnover of around EUR 1.2 billion.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiar[1]ies offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at

