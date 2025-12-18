EQS-News: LION E-Mobility partners with B2B platform CircUnomics – BESS containers now available

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Alliance

LION E-Mobility partners with B2B platform CircUnomics – BESS containers now available



Zug, 18 December 2025 – LION E-Mobility Group (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and energy storage solutions, is further expanding its B2B business and has entered a strategic cooperation with CircUnomics, a B2B marketplace for industrial battery and energy storage solutions. The aim of the partnership is to provide industrial and energy-sector customers with even more efficient access to high-performance battery storage solutions. Going forward, selected Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) from LION Smart will be offered via the CircUnomics platform.



The core product of the cooperation is the LION Smart Storage 5000 – a high-performance, containerized large-scale storage system specifically developed for industrial and energy-sector applications. With a total storage capacity of 5 MWh and a maximum C-rate of 0.5C, the system is optimally designed for energy arbitrage, flexibility marketing, as well as grey, green, and hybrid storage concepts, particularly in co-location with renewable energy assets.



The LION Smart Storage 5000 is based on 314 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells from EVE, which are known for their high cycle life and safety. In addition, an integrated aerosol fire suppression system further enhances operational safety. With noise emissions of below 75 dB, the system also meets stringent requirements for use in sensitive environments.



The storage system is housed in a standardized 20-foot container, making it ideally suited for rapid implementation and international deployment.



Through the collaboration with CircUnomics, LION Smart gains access to an additional digital sales channel that centrally bundles the offering, comparison, and procurement of industrial energy solutions. Business customers benefit from transparent market overview, standardized processes, and significantly simplified procurement of complex energy systems.



With this cooperation, LION Smart is strengthening its position in the growing market for industrial battery storage systems and underlining its ambition to provide companies with future-proof, scalable, and economically attractive energy storage solutions. At the same time, the partnership contributes to accelerating the deployment of battery storage systems as a key technology of the energy transition.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is optimally positioned to meet the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions.



The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION’s battery packs meet the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability.



Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.



www.lionemobility.com

About LION Smart GmbH

LION Smart GmbH is an experienced system integrator in the field of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and offers a full range of services across the entire lifecycle of battery storage projects. This includes consulting, system design, engineering, integration, commissioning, as well as service and maintenance concepts.



With many years of expertise in battery technology, LION Smart develops individual, tailor-made storage solutions that are precisely aligned with customers’ technical, economic, and regulatory requirements. The focus is on the highest safety standards, reliable performance, and sustainable system architectures.

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

About CircUnomics

CircUnomics is a B2B marketplace for industrial energy storage and circular battery solutions. The platform enables companies to discover, compare, and procure battery systems and related solutions in a transparent and standardized way. By bringing together data, market access, and digital workflows, CircUnomics supports more efficient procurement processes and helps accelerate the deployment of batteries across industrial and energy applications.

