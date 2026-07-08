EQS-News: Masterflex SE: Change in shareholder structure strengthens long-term oriented shareholder base

EQS-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Masterflex SE: Change in shareholder structure strengthens long-term oriented shareholder base



08.07.2026 / 12:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Masterflex SE: Change in shareholder structure strengthens long-term oriented shareholder base

Gelsenkirchen, 8 July 2026 – Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938) announces a change in its shareholder structure. BBC GmbH, the investment company of the two Management Board members Dr. Andreas Bastin (CEO) and Mark Becks (CFO), has sold its entire stake of 644,950 shares, representing 6.61% of the Company’s share capital, to J.F. Müller & Sohn Aktien-Gesellschaft, Hamburg. The purchase price amounts to EUR 14.00 per share (based on the 100-day average share price). As a result of the acquisition, J.F. Müller & Sohn Aktien-Gesellschaft increases its stake in Masterflex SE to 29.37% and thereby further strengthens its role as a long-term oriented anchor shareholder.

The transaction further enhances the stability of the shareholder base. There will be no changes to the Company’s strategic direction or to the continuity of the Management Board. Dr. Andreas Bastin and Mark Becks will continue to drive the successful development of Masterflex SE with unchanged commitment. In addition, both Management Board members will remain directly involved in the Company’s long-term success through an earn-out arrangement agreed as part of the transaction and will therefore continue to be closely incentivised by the Company’s value development.

Dr. Andreas Bastin, CEO of Masterflex SE, comments: “Our investment in Masterflex, made around 15 years ago, has always reflected our confidence in the Company’s potential and was at the same time part of our long-term personal asset planning. This investment has been and remains our largest private investment; however, it has reached a size where, from a personal wealth management perspective, a more balanced diversification has become appropriate. The sale allows us to achieve this balance without changing our commitment to Masterflex in any way. As long as we continue to assume responsibility on the Management Board, we will further develop the Company with the same passion, continuity and long-term perspective. The fact that we will continue to participate directly in the Company’s future value development through an earn-out arrangement further underlines our strong commitment to Masterflex.”

Raphael Söhngen, Management Board member of J.F. Müller & Sohn Aktien-Gesellschaft, adds: “We have accompanied the development of Masterflex SE for many years and are fully convinced of the Company’s strategic direction and future prospects. With a clear strategy, consistent innovation efforts and a high degree of operational discipline, Dr. Andreas Bastin and Mark Becks have transformed Masterflex into a successful and market-leading specialist for hose and connection technology with attractive growth prospects. By increasing our stake, we are expressing our confidence in the Management Board and the Company’s long-term development. We look forward to continuing to support this successful path as a reliable anchor shareholder.”



About Masterflex SE:

The Masterflex Group specializes in the development and manufacture of sophisticated connection and hose systems. With 14 operating units in Europe, America and Asia, the Group is represented almost worldwide. Growth drivers are internationalization, innovation, operational excellence and digitalization. Masterflex shares (GSIN: 549293, ISIN: DE0005492938) have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2000.



IR Contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03-33

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de