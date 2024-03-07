|
07.03.2024 17:00:05
EQS-News: MBB SE announces buyback of 393,522 shares or 6.9% of the share capital
|
EQS-News: MBB SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
MBB SE announces buyback of 393,522 shares or 6.9% of the share capital
Berlin, 07 March 2024 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) received tenders for 393,522 shares as part of its voluntary public share buyback offer by the end of the acceptance period. The shares will be repurchased in full at a price of €96.00 per share. This corresponds to around 6.9% of the share capital and a total purchase price excluding acquisition costs of €37.8 million. The settlement and thus the purchase price payment to the custodian banks is expected to take place on 13 March 2024.
The offer comprised the repurchase of up to 571,639 treasury shares or 10% of the share capital, with the offer period ending on 4 March 2024. Next to free float shareholders, one of MBB's two major shareholders, Gert-Maria Freimuth, also tendered a significant number of shares. Major shareholder and Executive Chairman of MBB, Dr. Christof Nesemeier did not participate in the buyback.
Against the background of the extraordinary substance and the high cash flow in the Group, MBB is aiming to increase the value per share with the buyback and still has sufficient financial resources for organic growth and growth through acquisitions.
MBB SE
07.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1854043
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1854043 07.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MBB SEmehr Nachrichten
|
07.03.24
|EQS-News: MBB SE gibt Rückkauf von 393.522 Aktien bzw. 6,9 % des Grundkapitals bekannt (EQS Group)
|
07.03.24
|EQS-News: MBB SE announces buyback of 393,522 shares or 6.9% of the share capital (EQS Group)
|
29.02.24
|EQS-News: Acceptance period for the share buyback offer of MBB SE at €96.00 per share ends on 4 March 2024 (EQS Group)
|
29.02.24
|EQS-News: Annahmefrist für das Aktienrückkaufangebot der MBB SE zu 96,00 € je Stückaktie endet am 4. März 2024 (EQS Group)
|
31.01.24
|EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE beschließt öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot zum Preis von 96,00 € je Aktie (EQS Group)
|
31.01.24
|EQS-Adhoc: MBB resolves public share buyback offer at a price of € 96.00 per share (EQS Group)
|
17.11.23
|EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , Kauf (EQS Group)
|
17.11.23
|EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy (EQS Group)