EQS-News: Mister Spex Repositions Brand: 'The Optician of Your Life'

Mister Spex Repositions Brand: "The Optician of Your Life"

Mister Spex SE, Europe’s leading omnichannel optician, has launched its new brand campaign under the slogan "The Optician of Your Life." This marks a milestone in the company's development. The repositioning of the brand and business model towards optician expertise is a key part of the current transformation process, aimed at strengthening key business areas such as premium single vision and progressive lenses.

Brand Evolution: From Online Retail Player to Comprehensive Optician Expert

The evolution of the Mister Spex brand is another step to strengthen its leadership position in the optical industry. In recent years, Mister Spex has distinguished itself through style competence, a broad product range, and technological progress. The new campaign focuses on optician expertise and positions Mister Spex as a trusted optician for life. It aims to particularly strengthen its positioning with its existing consumers and extend it, reaching the discerning 40- to 60-year-old target group, who place high value on well-founded optical advice and expertise.

Repositioning the brand and thus the business model towards optics and high-margin business is a relevant step in Mister Spex's current transformation process. The goal is to focus business activities clearly on core competencies and thus increase the company's profitability. As part of the repositioning, not only is the excellent advice provided by the in-house opticians in the stores highlighted, but the portfolio of varifocal and corrective lenses is also significantly expanded and optimized.

“With the new slogan 'The Optician of Your Life,' we convey a powerful message that provides clear orientation”, says Miriam Steffens, Director of Brand Marketing at Mister Spex, who was instrumental in developing the campaign. “Our customers should know that at Mister Spex, they will find not only a broad, stylish range of branded glasses but also the best advice, highest quality, and outstanding expertise.”

Francesco Liut, Chief Commercial Officer of Mister Spex, explains: “With 'The Optician of Your Life,' we aim to launch not just a strong campaign. For us, it’s about the further development of our brand. Positioning ourselves as optician experts creates a clear internal and external alignment. Our opticians and, therefore, our experts are the heart of this new chapter. They bring the knowledge and experience that our customers need to not only look good but also be well-advised. The importance of our retail business continues to grow, and our locations are becoming destinations for personal advice and first-class service."

Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, Chairman of the Management Board and CFO at Mister Spex, emphasizes: “The repositioning is a significant milestone in achieving our profitability goals. By focusing on our core competencies and expanding our high-margin business areas, we are sustainably strengthening the company's profitability. Our realignment allows us to provide customers with outstanding optician experience while taking a major step towards sustainable, profitable growth."

"We See Everything So You Can See Everything" - Talking Glasses Meet First-Class Service

At the heart of the campaign, alongside static assets and smaller video formats, are three TV commercials that humorously and memorably showcase the modern optician experience. Two talking glasses engage in amusing dialogues about Mister Spex’s outstanding services and products, conveying the core messages of the campaign in an entertaining way. The spots highlight innovative eye test technology, the exceptional quality of (varifocal) lenses, and stylish, individual consultation in selecting glasses. The spots were filmed at Mister Spex’s award-winning flagship store in Cologne’s Schildergasse. In 2023, the store was honored as "Store of the Year" by the German Retail Association (HDE) and offers a unique shopping experience on 400 square meters over two floors, presenting luxury brands and independent labels in an exclusive setting.

Multimedia Campaign for Maximum Reach

The new TV spots will be broadcast nationwide in Germany from August 8, 2024, on all major channels, smaller niche channels, and Video on Demand. Additionally, the campaign will be distributed across all relevant online channels and via social media. Accompanying regional activations will occur on radio, print, and Out of Home to highlight store locations and attract customers to experience the modern Mister Spex optician experience firsthand.

For the development of the campaign, Mister Spex worked closely with the Hamburg-based creative agency Wynken Blynken & Nod, which developed the creative concept and co-conceived the cross-media campaign with the Mister Spex brand department. Renowned Creative Director Max Millies directed the campaign, ideally realizing the talking glasses concept.

Here are some of the new Mister Spex TV commercials: Der Optiker deines Lebens | TV Spots 2024 - YouTube

About Mister Spex:

Mister Spex is Europe’s leading omnichannel optician, distinguished by its seamless integration of online and offline presence, innovative technologies, a comprehensive product range, and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player to a successful omnichannel optician with more than 7.1 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. Mister Spex employs over 120 highly qualified opticians who ensure top-notch optical services in their stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been central to the company’s development. Utilizing advanced technologies such as digital 2D-to-3D tools for frame adjustment and intelligent browsing functionalities, Mister Spex sets new standards in the optics industry, offering extraordinary value to its customers. Mister Spex focuses on making the eyewear purchasing experience unique, simple, transparent, and enjoyable, combining a wide and diverse range of high-quality products with extensive optical expertise and advice through customer service, its own stores, and an extensive network of partner opticians.



Corporate Communications

Elina Vorobjeva I Head of Corporate Communications I elina.vorobjeva@misterspex.de

Investor Relations:

Irina Zhurba I Head of Investor Relations I Irina.Zhurba@misterspex.de

Mister Spex SE

Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24

D-10249 Berlin

Website: www.misterspex.de

Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com