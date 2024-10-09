EQS-News: Mister Spex Strengthens Optical Expertise with the Appointment of Eileen Preuss as Head of Optical Expertise

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Mister Spex Strengthens Optical Expertise with the Appointment of Eileen Preuss as Head of Optical Expertise



09.10.2024 / 07:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mister Spex SE continues to expand its team with the appointment of Eileen Preuss as the new Head of Optical Expertise. This newly created, strategically important role highlights Mister Spex's ongoing commitment to reinforcing its position as a leader in the optical field. Effective October 1, 2024, Preuss will be responsible for overseeing the quality assurance of Mister Spex's optical services and will play a key role in setting and implementing quality standards, as well as selecting optical systems. She will report directly to Chief Commercial Officer Francesco Liut.

In her role, Preuss will act as the primary point of contact for strategic optical matters within the company and will also lead the continuous professional development of Mister Spex's opticians.

With nearly a decade of experience in the international optics industry, Preuss brings extensive expertise in launching optical products and training optical professionals. Her career includes positions with top companies in the field, where she gained valuable experience in global marketing and the strategic introduction of optical solutions. Her strong background, combined with her academic training in optometry, equips her to align optical requirements with Mister Spex's strategic objectives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eileen Preuss as our new Head of Optical Expertise,” said Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, CEO of Mister Spex. “Her deep experience and knowledge of optometry will be instrumental in helping us elevate the quality of our optical services and solidify our position as a leading omnichannel optician.”

Francesco Liut, Chief Commercial Officer, added: “With Eileen Preuss on board, we’re bringing in an experienced and highly skilled professional who will be essential in maintaining and enhancing our already high optical standards. Her expertise will help us continue to raise the bar in service quality and ensure that our customers receive the best optical care possible.”

Eileen Preuss herself is excited about her new role: “Mister Spex is at the forefront of omnichannel solutions in the optical industry, and I’m looking forward to applying my experience and knowledge to help further strengthen Mister Spex’s commitment to quality and excellence.”

About Mister Spex SE:

Mister Spex is Europe’s leading omnichannel optician, distinguished by its seamless integration of online and offline presence, innovative technologies, a comprehensive product range, and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player to a successful omnichannel optician with more than 7.1 million customers and 11 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. Mister Spex employs over 120 highly qualified opticians who ensure top-notch optical services in their stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been central to the company’s development. Utilizing advanced technologies such as digital 2D-to-3D tools for frame adjustment and intelligent browsing functionalities, Mister Spex sets new standards in the optics industry, offering extraordinary value to its customers. Mister Spex focuses on making the eyewear purchasing experience unique, simple, transparent, and enjoyable, combining a wide and diverse range of high-quality products with extensive optical expertise and advice through customer service, its own stores, and an extensive network of partner opticians.



Press Contact:

Elina Vorobjeva I Head of Corporate Communication I Elina.Vorobjeva@misterspex.de



Mister Spex SE

Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24

D-10249 Berlin

Website: www.misterspex.de

Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com