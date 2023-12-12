EQS-News: Nordex Group installs first turbines on self-developed 168-metre hybrid towers

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Hamburg, 12 December 2023. Nordex Group is currently installing the first N163/5.X turbines at the Karahka wind farm in Finland's North Ostrobothnia region, commissioned by a consortium consisting of Finnish energy supplier Helen Ltd and the Ålandsbanken Wind Power Fund. The unique feature of this wind farm is that it employs the first Nordex inhouse developed hybrid concrete and steel tower with a hub height of 168 metres.

The tower has been developed based on the extensive expertise acquired by the Group in designing and producing concrete towers in Brazil, South Africa and Mexico. More than 2,500 units are already in successful operation.

Lujabetoni Oy has been locally manufacturing the concrete elements of the wind turbine towers for the Karahka wind farm in Finland since the summer of 2023. A hybrid tower consists of convex concrete segments, up to 20 metres long, which are assembled and braced on site before the steel sections, nacelle and rotor are installed on top.

This hybrid tower, with a hub height of 168 metres, is the tallest the Nordex Group has installed so far.

Leveraging its tried-and-tested hybrid tower technology, Nordex Group will also be able to achieve higher hub heights in the coming years, further increasing the production of clean wind energy. In 2024 the first installation of a 179 meter hybrid tower, based on the same technology, is planned in Germany.

The Karahka wind farm was developed by the Finnish subsidiary of the Dresden-based German VSB Group, which specializes in developing and managing operations of photovoltaic and wind power projects. The wind farm is located north of the town of Oulainen, about 40 kilometres east of the Gulf of Bothnia.

To deal with the harsh winter weather conditions at the site, the Nordex Group wind turbines will be supplied in the cold climate version and will be equipped with its Advanced Anti-Icing-System to prevent icing on the rotor blades.

The order for Karahka was placed in 2022 and comprises 25 N163/5.X wind turbines with a total capacity of 147.5 MW.

About Helen Ltd

Helen Ltd helps to make everyday life a little easier for over 550,000 customers in Finland. In addition to heat, cooling and electricity, we offer solutions for regional and renewable energy, smart buildings and electric transport. We are developing a smarter, carbon-neutral energy system that enables everyone to produce, use and save energy with respect for the environment. We aim to achieve 100% carbon neutrality in our energy production by 2030. Let’s join forces and turn the opportunities of a new energy era into reality. More information: helen.fi

Ålandsbanken Funds Ltd

The Bank of Åland Plc’s fund management company Ålandsbanken Funds Ltd manages the Bank’s investment funds. The funds are marketed in Finland and Sweden. Ålandsbanken Wind Power Fund is the first open-end fund offered to a wide target group that invests in wind power. Fund shares can be subscribed or redeemed twice a year. Ålandsbanken Fondbolag was founded in 1998 and is wholly owned by the Bank of Åland. In addition to ordinary investment funds (UCITS), the company has the right to manage alternative investment funds (AIF).

More information: www.alandsbanken.fi

About VSB Group

VSB, headquartered in Dresden (Germany), is one of Europe’s leading vertically integrated developers in the field of renewable energies. Its core business is project development of onshore wind and photovoltaic parks, their operational management as well as the operation of its own assets as a growing independent power producer. VSB operates in nine European countries and has a pipeline of more than 15 GW. Since 1996, VSB has commissioned more than 700 wind energy and photovoltaic plants with a combined installed capacity of approximately 1.3 GW. VSB also provides services for around 3.2 GW worth of installed plants. With its affiliated companies, the Group employs over 500 people. Further information: www.vsb.energy

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

