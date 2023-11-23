EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order from bioconstruct for 41 MW in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives order from bioconstruct for 41 MW in Germany



23.11.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 23 November 2023. bioconstruct GmbH has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of six N163/6.X turbines for the "Bösel-West" wind farm in Lower Saxony. The order also includes Premium Service for maintenance of the 40.8 MW wind farm for a period of 20 years.

The Nordex Group will start installing the turbines in the wind farm in the joint municipality of Lüchow (Wendland) in autumn 2024: Three will be built in the territory of the municipality of Wustrow and three in the territory of the city of Lüchow. Commissioning of “Bösel-West” with the 6.8-MW turbines on hybrid towers with a hub height of 164 metres is scheduled for summer 2025.

"We are pleased that the two municipalities of Lüchow and Wustrow are giving their full support to our project so that together we can further develop the extension of renewable energy," says Henrik Borgmeyer, Managing Director of bioconstruct.

The municipalities within a circumference of 2.5 km around “Bösel-West” will profit financially from the electricity produced in the wind farms: “These municipalities receive a share of the proceeds of 0.2 cent per kilowatt hour and can use this money as they wish for projects in the municipalities. With a planned annual output of 80,000 MWh of electricity, this equates to an annual amount of at least 150,000 Euro for the municipalities," says Borgmeyer. The local population of Lüchow and Wustrow has the possibility of participating in the citizen wind farm in the form of fixed-interest loans and in the proceeds from the wind farm. In addition to this, all the landowners involved can participate in the wind farm.

"We are very happy about this new project and the collaboration with bioconstruct," says Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central of the Nordex Group. "In order to take account of the concerns of locals with regard to shadow casting and sound as well as wide-ranging measures to protect animals in the form of switch-offs and reduced speed at night, from the very start of project planning bioconstruct decided to use turbines with large hub heights in order to compensate for losses in yield. The N163/6.X with a hub height of 164 metres is a tried and tested turbine, known for its extreme efficiency and reliability, especially at medium wind speeds - such as prevail at the Bösel-West site, at seven metres a second.”

About bioconstruct

Since its foundation in 2001 bioconstruct has been dealing with the planning, construction and operation of plants for the use of renewable energy forms. The first bioconstruct wind energy projects were implemented as early as 2001. Their range of services also covers the planning, installation and operation of solar and biogas projects. The company is based in Melle in the district of Osnabrück in southern Lower Saxony and with its 180 employees operates across Europe, with more than 450 projects completed.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 – 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com