EQS-News: OHB SE: Postponement of the publication of the consolidated financial statements and the annual general meeting

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/AGM/EGM

OHB SE: Postponement of the publication of the consolidated financial statements and the annual general meeting



18.03.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





OHB SE: Postponement of the publication of the consolidated financial statements and the annual general meeting



OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) has postponed the publication of the Company's consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2023 and the annual general meeting.



OHB SE's audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 will be presented in detail at the annual press conference now scheduled for April 23, 2024 and the analysts' conference to follow on the same day and will be available for download on OHB SE's website.



The annual general meeting will be held as a virtual annual general meeting on June 26, 2024.



Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

18.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

