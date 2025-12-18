Plan Optik Aktie
WKN: A0HGQS / ISIN: DE000A0HGQS8
|
18.12.2025 14:39:15
EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG: Sale of AIRTUNE GmbH
|
EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG
/ Key word(s): Disposal
PLANOPTIK AG: Sale of AIRTUNE GmbH
PLANOPTIK AG today sold 100% of its shares in AIRTUNE GmbH. The sale will have no significant impact on PLANOPTIK AG's results.
AIRTUNE GmbH manufactures and markets products for odor elimination and, with its comparatively low sales, was not part of the PLANOPTIK Group's core business.
The sale was made in connection with the company's focus on its core business. The resources freed up by the sale will be used to strengthen sales of particularly promising, profitable, and high-growth products in the field of microsystems technology.
Contact:
Stefan Thoma
PLANOPTIK AG
Ueber der Bitz 3
D-56479 Elsoff
Phone: +49 (0)2664 5068 52
investor.relations@planoptik.com
About PLANOPTIK
PLANOPTIK AG sets global standards for the use of glass in microsystems technology and the semiconductor industry. Manufacturers from over 40 countries use microstructured components from PLANOPTIK in their products. For state-of-the-art sensors, for even smaller microelectronics, and for new possibilities in microfluidics for medical diagnostics and therapy.
More than 100 employees work together with our customers and partners to develop the latest products and ensure the precise manufacture of microcomponents for many years to come. The latest wafer-based production technologies enable fast and customized solutions for high production volumes.
18.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PLANOPTIK AG
|Ueber der Bitz 3
|56479 Elsoff
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 2664 5068-0
|Fax:
|+49 2664 5068-91
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@planoptik.com
|Internet:
|www.planoptik.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HGQS8
|WKN:
|A0HGQS
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2248452
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2248452 18.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Plan Optik AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:39
|EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG: Veräußerung der AIRTUNE GmbH (EQS Group)
|
14:39
|EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG: Sale of AIRTUNE GmbH (EQS Group)
|
28.11.25
|EQS-Adhoc: PLANOPTIK AG: Ausblick Jahreszahlen 2025 (EQS Group)
|
28.11.25
|EQS-Adhoc: PLANOPTIK AG: Outlook for 2025 annual figures (EQS Group)
|
26.09.25
|EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG: Halbjahresfinanzbericht zum 30.06.2025 (EQS Group)
|
26.09.25
|EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG: Half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025 (EQS Group)
|
16.09.25
|EQS-AFR: PLANOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
16.09.25
|EQS-AFR: PLANOPTIK AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)