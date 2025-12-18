EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG: Sale of AIRTUNE GmbH

EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Disposal

18.12.2025 / 14:39 CET/CEST

PLANOPTIK AG today sold 100% of its shares in AIRTUNE GmbH. The sale will have no significant impact on PLANOPTIK AG's results.



AIRTUNE GmbH manufactures and markets products for odor elimination and, with its comparatively low sales, was not part of the PLANOPTIK Group's core business.



The sale was made in connection with the company's focus on its core business. The resources freed up by the sale will be used to strengthen sales of particularly promising, profitable, and high-growth products in the field of microsystems technology.

Contact:

Stefan Thoma

PLANOPTIK AG

Ueber der Bitz 3

D-56479 Elsoff



Phone: +49 (0)2664 5068 52

investor.relations@planoptik.com

About PLANOPTIK



PLANOPTIK AG sets global standards for the use of glass in microsystems technology and the semiconductor industry. Manufacturers from over 40 countries use microstructured components from PLANOPTIK in their products. For state-of-the-art sensors, for even smaller microelectronics, and for new possibilities in microfluidics for medical diagnostics and therapy.



