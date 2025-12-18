Plan Optik Aktie

Plan Optik für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0HGQS / ISIN: DE000A0HGQS8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.12.2025 14:39:15

EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG: Sale of AIRTUNE GmbH

EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Disposal
PLANOPTIK AG: Sale of AIRTUNE GmbH

18.12.2025 / 14:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


PLANOPTIK AG: Sale of AIRTUNE GmbH
 
PLANOPTIK AG today sold 100% of its shares in AIRTUNE GmbH. The sale will have no significant impact on PLANOPTIK AG's results.
 
AIRTUNE GmbH manufactures and markets products for odor elimination and, with its comparatively low sales, was not part of the PLANOPTIK Group's core business.
 
The sale was made in connection with the company's focus on its core business. The resources freed up by the sale will be used to strengthen sales of particularly promising, profitable, and high-growth products in the field of microsystems technology.
Contact:
Stefan Thoma
PLANOPTIK AG
Ueber der Bitz 3
D-56479 Elsoff
 
Phone: +49 (0)2664 5068 52
investor.relations@planoptik.com
About PLANOPTIK
 
PLANOPTIK AG sets global standards for the use of glass in microsystems technology and the semiconductor industry. Manufacturers from over 40 countries use microstructured components from PLANOPTIK in their products. For state-of-the-art sensors, for even smaller microelectronics, and for new possibilities in microfluidics for medical diagnostics and therapy.
 
More than 100 employees work together with our customers and partners to develop the latest products and ensure the precise manufacture of microcomponents for many years to come. The latest wafer-based production technologies enable fast and customized solutions for high production volumes.

18.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PLANOPTIK AG
Ueber der Bitz 3
56479 Elsoff
Germany
Phone: +49 2664 5068-0
Fax: +49 2664 5068-91
E-mail: investor.relations@planoptik.com
Internet: www.planoptik.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQS8
WKN: A0HGQS
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2248452

 
End of News EQS News Service

2248452  18.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Plan Optik AGmehr Nachrichten