15.05.2024 10:07:54

EQS-News: PNE sells treasury shares and thus strengthens its financial base

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE sells treasury shares and thus strengthens its financial base

15.05.2024 / 10:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 PNE sells treasury shares and thus strengthens its financial base

Cuxhaven, 15 May, 2024 – PNE AG has sold its portfolio of 266,803 treasury shares at an average selling price of euro 13.48 on the stock exchange. The sales proceeds of around euro 3.6 million will be used to further expand the company's own power generation portfolio. PNE had purchased the shares at a price of euro 2.65 as part of the share buyback in 2018.

“We have decided to sell the remaining treasury shares. In accordance with our Scale up 2.0 strategy, the expansion of our own portfolio has high priority. This is where the proceeds will be utilised”, says Harald Wilbert, CFO of PNE AG.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

Contact:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com

15.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1903885

 
End of News EQS News Service

1903885  15.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1903885&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PNE AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PNE AGmehr Analysen

10.05.24 PNE Buy Warburg Research
28.03.24 PNE Buy Warburg Research
02.01.24 PNE Buy Warburg Research
14.11.23 PNE Buy Warburg Research
12.05.23 PNE Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PNE AG 14,70 0,27% PNE AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Rekorden an US-Börsen: ATX im Minus -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Indizes legen zu
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex weitgehend auf der Stelle tritt. An den Märkten in Fernost greifen die Anleger am Donnerstag zu. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte stärker.

Nachrichten