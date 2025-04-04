EQS-News: ProCredit sets the course for a leadership transition early on

EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ProCredit sets the course for a leadership transition early on



04.04.2025 / 10:12 CET/CEST

ProCredit sets the course for a leadership transition early on

Eriola Bibolli is appointed the future Chairperson of the Management Board

She is to assume the role as of 1 March 2026 from Hubert Spechtenhauser, after the regular end of his contract

Hubert Spechtenhauser is to remain committed to the ProCredit group as a Supervisory Board member of the ProCredit banks after stepping down as Chairperson of the Management Board at the end of February 2026



Frankfurt am Main, April 4 2025 – The Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG has appointed Eriola Bibolli (50) as the future Chairperson of the Management Board and as the successor of Hubert Spechtenhauser (62). In March 2024 and by request of the Supervisory Board, Mr Hubert Spechtenhauser had accepted the early extension of his appointment as Chairperson of the Management Board by a further year until the end of February 2026. Since then, the Supervisory Board’s Nomination Committee has been engaged in a structured search for nominees, both internally and externally, and has recommended Eriola Bibolli to the Supervisory Board as successor to Hubert Spechtenhauser. The Supervisory Board has followed this recommendation and has appointed Eriola Bibolli as Chairperson of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG, effective 1 March 2026.

Rainer Ottenstein, Chair of the Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding, explained: “With Eriola Bibolli, we have found an ideal successor to lead ProCredit Holding. Ms Bibolli has been with the ProCredit group for over 20 years and has held a number of different management positions during this time, including serving as a member of the Management Board and General Manager (CEO) of our very successful bank in Kosovo and, since June 2023, as a member of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding. Owing to her many years of service in our organisation, she stands for the values of our impact-oriented banking group, knows our markets like no other and is well acquainted with our operations with both business and private clients.”

Eriola Bibolli stated: “I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the Supervisory Board. I am honoured and look forward to taking on the role of Chairperson of the Management Board at ProCredit Holding, the parent company of a banking group that stands for integrity, innovation and impact. Throughout its history, ProCredit has been more than just a financial institution – it has been a force for positive change, supporting businesses, driving sustainable growth and promoting financial inclusion. Looking ahead, we will focus on strengthening our market leadership in banking with micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, while also developing our role as a trusted partner for private clients. In this time of rapid change, we will make use of digitalisation and innovation to improve the customer experience and operational efficiency and ensure that ProCredit stays one step ahead in meeting the evolving needs of our clients. Our employees are the heart of our success – they are the talented and committed team that drives our vision forward. I look forward to working with them to further build on our strong foundations, enhance our impact on the economies we serve and create long-term value for our shareholders. We are very committed to the execution of our business strategy and will continue to focus on achieving our mid-term strategic and financial objectives, which we have presented to the capital market one year ago.”

Hubert Spechtenhauser has been a member of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG since March 2022 and Chairperson of the Management Board since November 2022. Prior to joining the ProCredit group, his professional career included management positions within the UniCredit Group, the Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba) Group and the Commerzbank Group. Eriola Bibolli joined the ProCredit group in 2001, was a member of the Management Board of ProCredit Bank Kosovo from 2007 to 2019 and served as its General Manager (CEO) from 2019 to 2023. She has been a member of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG since June 2023 and is currently responsible for all client-related areas of business.

Contact:

Petra Vielhaber, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951 437 249,

E-mail: petra.vielhaber@procredit-group.com

