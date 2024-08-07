EQS-News: PVA TePla enters into partnership with Swiss provider of solutions for the quality control of industrial crystals

EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Investment

PVA TePla enters into partnership with Swiss provider of solutions for the quality control of industrial crystals



Acquisition of a 25 percent stake in the Swiss company Scientific Visual

Strengthening of the important silicon carbide business area through customer-oriented expansion of expertise in quality inspection

First results of the pilot project expected in 2025

PVA TePla customers benefit from optimized solutions for silicon carbide production

Wettenberg, 07.08.2024. PVA TePla has entered into a partnership with Scientific Visual to further strengthen its activities relating to the important material silicon carbide (SiC). The Swiss company, based in Lausanne, is a provider of solutions for the quality control of industrial crystals with its own comprehensive research and development capabilities. By acquiring a stake in Scientific Visual, the PVA TePla Group is adding to its existing expertise in the field of metrology and bulk material characterization. Initially, the focus will be on the inspection of silicon carbide crystals with the aim of further improving the crystal growth process, the quality of the crystals and finally the production yield.

“The collaboration with Scientific Visual marks another milestone in our work on silicon carbide. Our expertise in production as well as in quality testing using our measurement technology methods will be meaningfully expanded by the know-how we have gained and will strengthen our position in the market,” explains Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla AG.

PVA TePla already has years of experience in silicon carbide, which has become indispensable in power electronics. Due to its outstanding semiconductor properties, it makes an important contribution for instance to e-mobility and is therefore a significant driver of decarbonization.

Through the exclusive collaboration with Scientific Visual, PVA TePla is expanding its expertise in defect detection in silicon carbide crystals. This benefits customers by enabling them to increase the yield by producing silicon carbide crystals with PVA TePla solutions, from which more higher quality wafers can be obtained.

Dr. Ivan Orlov, CEO of Scientific Visual highlights: "The synergy between Scientific Visual's automated inspection technology for industrial crystals and PVA TePla's industrial production capabilities will enhance the quality of silicon carbide crystals. This partnership is an important step towards leveraging Industry 4.0. We anticipate substantial benefits for the semiconductor industry as a whole."

The global demand for this material will increase significantly over the next few years. Strengthening the development work with the metrology expertise of the new partner Scientific Visual is therefore the next logical step. The first results of the collaboration are expected within a year.

PVA TePla has acquired 25 percent of the shares in Scientific Visual. The partners have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

