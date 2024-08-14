EQS-News: PVA TePla significantly improves profitability in the first half of 2024 - Me-trology systems in high demand

EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

PVA TePla significantly improves profitability in the first half of 2024 - Me-trology systems in high demand



14.08.2024

PVA TePla significantly improves profitability in the first half of 2024 - Metrology systems in high demand

Sales increase to EUR 135.3 million in the first half of 2024

EBITDA margin improves significantly to 16.2% (H1 2023: 13.8%)

Digitalization megatrend drives demand for metrology systems

Order situation expected to pick up in the second half of 2024; forecast confirmed

Wettenberg, 14 August 2024. PVA TePla once again demonstrates stability in a challenging economic environment: The technology provider for high-tech equipment and processes achieved a 7% increase in sales revenues to EUR 135.3 million (H1 2023: EUR 126.7 million) and increased its operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to EUR 21.9 million (H1 2023: EUR 17.4 million). This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 16.2%, an improvement of 2.4 percentage points. One success factor was a changed product mix with a higher proportion of metrology systems.

Both divisions once again contributed to the positive sales trend in the first six months of the year. Sales in the Semiconductor Systems segment improved by just under 6% to EUR 94.7 million in the first half of 2024 (H1 2023: EUR 89.7 million). The operating result rose to EUR 16.1 million (H1 2023: EUR 12.9 million). The Industrial Systems segment recorded sales growth of around 10% to EUR 40.6 million (H1 2023: EUR 37 million). The operating result increased slightly to EUR 4.2 million (H1 2023: EUR 4.0 million).

Due to the changed order mix with a higher proportion of metrology systems and as a result of lower material and production costs, PVA TePla was able to significantly improve earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA): At EUR 21.9 million, it was EUR 4.5 million higher in the reporting period than in the previous year (H1 2024: EUR 17.4 million). The EBITDA margin rose to 16.2% compared to 13.8% in the first six months of 2023. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also increased significantly to EUR 18.2 million (H1 2023: EUR 14.0 million) with an EBIT margin of 13.5% (H1 2023: 11.0%).

Order situation provides stable basis for further growth

The PVA TePla Group received new orders totaling EUR 72.5 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2024 (H1 2023: EUR 104.9 million). The book-to-bill ratio amounted to 0.54 in the first half of 2024 (H1 2023: 0.83). The Semiconductor Systems segment recorded a decline in order intake of EUR 50.5 million compared to EUR 75.0 million in the six-month period of 2023. The Industrial Systems division also closed the first half of 2024 with a decline in order intake to EUR 22.0 million (H1 2023: EUR 29.9 million). Even though the order backlog decreased compared to the previous year's reporting date to a total of EUR 214.4 million (June 30, 2023: EUR 298.3 million), it still represents an extremely solid basis for the Group's further growth.

Solutions from the metrology product group are in particularly high demand at the moment. "We are seeing steadily growing demand in the field of ultrasound microscopy and were able to successfully acquire additional players in the chip industry as long-term customers in the reporting period," explains Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla AG. "We can already see that our technologically superior inspection systems make us an increasingly sought-after supplier, particularly in the area of advanced and high-end packaging."

Even if the recovery in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the wafer segment, is slightly slower than originally expected, PVA TePla currently assumes that demand will pick up again in the fourth quarter.

Full-year forecast remains unchanged

The Management Board confirms the forecast for the 2024 financial year of achieving Group sales in a range of EUR 270 to 290 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between EUR 47 and 51 million. With the strategic measures introduced, the management is aiming to roughly double the previous year's sales volume to around EUR 500 million by the end of the 2028 financial year.

