EQS-News: RENK Group AG joins the MDAX

RENK Group AG joins the MDAX

RENK Group AG will be among the 90 largest listed companies

on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from March 24, 2025

Augsburg, March 6, 2025 – RENK Group AG, a leading provider of propulsion solutions for military and civilian applications, will be included in the second most important German stock index MDAX (with the announcement of Deutsche Börse) on March 5, 2025. The implementation of the index changes of Deutsche Börse will take effect on March 24, 2025.

Since the IPO on February 7, 2024, the RENK share price has increased from its issue price (15.00 euros) by 149% to 37 euros per share (closing price on March 5, 2025: 37.38 euros). As a result of the positive share price performance and the steadily increased free float, RENK Group AG fulfills the MDAX criteria of Deutsche Börse just one year after its listing and is promoted from the SDAX to the next higher stock market index, the MDAX, by applying the fast-entry rule.

“We are very pleased about RENK's promotion to the second most important German stock market index within the company's short time on the stock market. The inclusion in the MDAX underlines the fact that RENK has developed into a leading, fast-growing and reliable European defense company in recent years. At the same time, we are committed to a sustainable future with our high-performance industrial drive solutions. Now, we will continue to work with determination and rigor on our ambitious growth strategy, our global innovation and technology leadership, and our operational excellence. This will enable us to continue creating sustainable value for our shareholders, customers, and employees in the future,” said Dr. Alexander Sagel, CEO of RENK Group AG.

Anja Mänz-Siebje, CFO of RENK Group AG, said: “The inclusion in the MDAX is a strong signal to the capital market. This will further increase the visibility and also the attractiveness of our shares. Together with our strong financial profile, the promotion opens up new opportunities for us to advance our growth ambitions and create long-term added value for our shareholders.”

On March 26, 2025, RENK Group AG will publish its final financial results for 2024 along with its 2024 Annual Report.

About the RENK Group AG

Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad product portfolio RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2023, RENK Group AG generated revenue of EUR 926 million. RENK Group AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024 and is a member of the SDAX since May 9, 2024.

For further information, please visit www.renk.com

Disclaimer

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that are based on plans, expectations, estimates and projections of the management of RENK Group as at the date of this Press Release. These plans, expectations, estimates and projections depend on a variety of assumptions and are subject to unforeseeable events, uncertainties, known and unknown risks as well as other factors that may cause actual results or the actual financial situation, development or performance to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. RENK Group does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements or make adjustments to them to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of this Press Release unless obliged by statutory law.

