06.03.2025 07:30:08

EQS-News: RENK Group AG joins the MDAX

EQS-News: RENK Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
RENK Group AG joins the MDAX

06.03.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RENK Group AG joins the MDAX

  • RENK Group AG will be among the 90 largest listed companies
    on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from March 24, 2025
  • RENK share with a 149% performance since listing

 

Augsburg, March 6, 2025 – RENK Group AG, a leading provider of propulsion solutions for military and civilian applications, will be included in the second most important German stock index MDAX (with the announcement of Deutsche Börse) on March 5, 2025. The implementation of the index changes of Deutsche Börse will take effect on March 24, 2025.

Since the IPO on February 7, 2024, the RENK share price has increased from its issue price (15.00 euros) by 149% to 37 euros per share (closing price on March 5, 2025: 37.38 euros). As a result of the positive share price performance and the steadily increased free float, RENK Group AG fulfills the MDAX criteria of Deutsche Börse just one year after its listing and is promoted from the  SDAX to the next higher stock market index, the MDAX, by applying the fast-entry rule.

“We are very pleased about RENK's promotion to the second most important German stock market index within the company's short time on the stock market. The inclusion in the MDAX underlines the fact that RENK has developed into a leading, fast-growing and reliable European defense company in recent years. At the same time, we are committed to a sustainable future with our high-performance industrial drive solutions. Now, we will continue to work with determination and rigor on our ambitious growth strategy, our global innovation and technology leadership, and our operational excellence. This will enable us to continue creating sustainable value for our shareholders, customers, and employees in the future,” said Dr. Alexander Sagel, CEO of RENK Group AG.

Anja Mänz-Siebje, CFO of RENK Group AG, said: “The inclusion in the MDAX is a strong signal to the capital market. This will further increase the visibility and also the attractiveness of our shares. Together with our strong financial profile, the promotion opens up new opportunities for us to advance our growth ambitions and create long-term added value for our shareholders.”

On March 26, 2025, RENK Group AG will publish its final financial results for 2024 along with its 2024 Annual Report.

 

 

 

About the RENK Group AG

Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad product portfolio RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2023, RENK Group AG generated revenue of EUR 926 million. RENK Group AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024 and is a member of the SDAX since May 9, 2024.

For further information, please visit www.renk.com

 

Disclaimer

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that are based on plans, expectations, estimates and projections of the management of RENK Group as at the date of this Press Release. These plans, expectations, estimates and projections depend on a variety of assumptions and are subject to unforeseeable events, uncertainties, known and unknown risks as well as other factors that may cause actual results or the actual financial situation, development or performance to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. RENK Group does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements or make adjustments to them to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of this Press Release unless obliged by statutory law.

 


Contact:
Herr Fabian Klee
Head of Corporate Communications & 
Group Spokesperson

Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg

+49 160 7154 647

06.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RENK Group AG
Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: 0821-5700-0
E-mail: info@renk.com
Internet: https://www.renk.com
ISIN: DE000RENK730
WKN: RENK73
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2095969

 
End of News EQS News Service

2095969  06.03.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2095969&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu RENKmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu RENKmehr Analysen

04.03.25 RENK Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.03.25 RENK Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.03.25 RENK Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.02.25 RENK Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
25.02.25 RENK Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

RENK 37,43 -3,02% RENK

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.03.25 Abschlussquartal 2024: Depot von Paul Singers Hedgefonds Elliott
04.03.25 Aktieninvestments: Michael Burrys Portfolio-Anpassungen im vierten Quartal 2024
03.03.25 Commerzbank-Depot im vierten Quartal 2024: Diese US-Aktien sind im Portfolio - NVIDIA- und Amazon reduziert
02.03.25 KW 9: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
02.03.25 KW 9: So performten die ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Indizes in Grün
Am Donnerstag geht es an den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien bergauf.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen