Shelly Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
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28.05.2026 09:00:14
EQS-News: Shelly Group to Present Next Phase of Software and Platform Development
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EQS-News: Shelly Group SE
/ Key word(s): Conference
Shelly Group to Present Next Phase of Software and Platform Development
Dimitar Dimitrov, Founder and Co-CEO of Shelly Group, will provide an overview of Shelly’s expanding software ecosystem as well as how the Group is increasingly building recurring, scalable platform capabilities across energy management, fleet operations, data monetization and automation.
The presentation will cover key initiatives and platform solutions of Shelly Group, including:
The webinar will be held in English.
Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers.
The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in the regions of DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland), Iberia (Spain and Portugal), as well as in Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.
Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2334164
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2334164 28.05.2026 CET/CEST
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