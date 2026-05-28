EQS-News: Shelly Group to Present Next Phase of Software and Platform Development

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Conference

Shelly Group to Present Next Phase of Software and Platform Development



28.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Shelly Group to Present Next Phase of Software and Platform Development



Sofia / Munich, 28 May 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, invites investors and analysts to an investor webinar on 2 June 2026, at 14:00 CEST, focusing on the next phase of the Company’s software and platform development.

Dimitar Dimitrov, Founder and Co-CEO of Shelly Group, will provide an overview of Shelly’s expanding software ecosystem as well as how the Group is increasingly building recurring, scalable platform capabilities across energy management, fleet operations, data monetization and automation.

The presentation will cover key initiatives and platform solutions of Shelly Group, including:

Premium App and Storage

Fleet Management Systems

Multi-Location Energy Management

Data Monetization Solutions

Energy Contracts Automation

The webinar will be held in English.



Please register to participate in the webcast at:

Shelly Platform & Software Developments Webinar.



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers.

The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in the regions of DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland), Iberia (Spain and Portugal), as well as in Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.

Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.



Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de