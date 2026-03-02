Sirma Group Aktie
WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140
02.03.2026 15:15:43
EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding AD makes share buyback
EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Date: March 02, 2026
Announcement in accordance with Art. 5 para 3 of the European Market Abuse Regulation 594/2014 of the EP and the Council and Art. 2 para 2 of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052, and under Art. 5 para 1 b) of MAR and Art. 2 para 3 of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 and in accordance with the decision of the General Meeting of shareholders of “Sirma Group Holding” AD from April 08, 2025 we hereby inform you that on February 27, 2026 “Sirma Group Holding” AD bought back 17,570 own shares at the average price of EUR 1.17 per share for the total price of EUR 20,526.90. The shares represent 0,03% of the capital of the company. The transaction was carried out on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD.
02.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group Holding
|135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+35929768310
|E-mail:
|ir@sirma.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2283964
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2283964 02.03.2026 CET/CEST
