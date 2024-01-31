EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG supplies electric rail systems for new Berlin energy tunnel

EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SMT Scharf AG supplies electric rail systems for new Berlin energy tunnel



31.01.2024

SMT Scharf AG supplies electric rail systems for new Berlin energy tunnel

Supply of three electric rail systems for 380 kV diagonal power link in Berlin

SMT Scharf developing customised transport solutions for tunnel construction sites

Hamm, January 31, 2024 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE, ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world’s leading suppliers of customised transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, has been awarded a contract as part of the large-scale project to construct the 380 kV diagonal power link in Berlin. Accordingly, SMT Scharf will provide a specific transport solution for rail-bound passenger and emergency transportation for a new, approximately seven-kilometre cable tunnel. The purpose of this project is to replace an existing line from the 1970s with a high-performance cable system to increase transmission capacity in the city of Berlin. SMT Scharf will develop three electric-battery-powered rail systems for the project, which are expected to go into operation by 2027. The order volume lies in the low single-digit-million-euro range.

Volker Weiss, CFO of SMT Scharf AG, comments: “SMT Scharf is working continuously on advancing its activities in the tunnel logistics segment, and on thereby further diversifying the SMT Scharf Group’s business in areas beyond coal. Tunnel projects to expand transportation routes or secure energy supplies are of great importance worldwide. This is also underlined by the new energy tunnel in the capital city of Berlin, where our electric rail systems form an important contribution to reliable power supplies in the context of inspection vehicles.”

The trains are to be used to conduct inspection tours. For work in the tunnel, the trains can be operated both by drivers within the trains themselves as well as remotely from a control station. In this case, the trains can transmit video and thermal images that provide information about the condition of the tunnel and the high-voltage cables. The vehicles feature a trailer for transporting materials, which can carry an injured person on a stretcher in the event of an accident. Fire extinguishing technology is also provided on board, which can also be triggered remotely if necessary.

Grid operator 50Hertz (www.50hertz.com) is already deploying four SMT Scharf tunnel vehicles in its existing tunnels in Berlin. In this project, SMT Scharf was engaged not only by its long-standing customer 50Hertz, but also by a new customer, general contractor Implenia (www.implenia.com), which will construct the new tunnel in conjunction with SMT’s rail technology.

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 30 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf’s diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in seven countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at www.smtscharf.com.

