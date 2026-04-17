SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie
WKN: 720370 / ISIN: DE0007203705
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17.04.2026 15:35:23
EQS-News: SNP reports best Q1 ever after three consecutive record years
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EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Corporate News
SNP reports best Q1 ever after three consecutive record years
Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, comments: “In the AI world of today, trusted data are a critical success factor for our customers. They act on the current paradigm shift and demand relevant, selective and auditable data to fully capitalize on the promise of business AI. And they want to realize this value in a fast, efficient, and fully compliant way — leveraging the benefits of AI already on their transformation journey. This is the reason why more and more customers put their trust in SNP and our Kyano agility platform, leading to our best first quarter ever after three consecutive record years. Thank you to our clients and partners for their continued trust, and to all my SNP colleagues worldwide for the exceptional teamwork and their outstanding focus on customer success.”
Against the backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, SNP is confirming its outlook for fiscal year 2026 despite the strong earnings performance in the first quarter. Accordingly, the company continues to expect revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range and an increase in EBIT in the low double-digit percentage range.
About SNP
The company works around the world with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries, including 20 of the Dax 40 and more than 100 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 34 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 297 million in the 2025 fiscal year.
Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com
17.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2310632
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2310632 17.04.2026 CET/CEST
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