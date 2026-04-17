EQS-News: SNP reports best Q1 ever after three consecutive record years

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

SNP reports best Q1 ever after three consecutive record years



17.04.2026 / 15:35 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

SNP reports best Q1 ever after three consecutive record years

Group revenue grew by around 19% to approximately €79 million (Q1 2025: 66.5 million)

EBIT increased by around 90% to approximately €15 million (Q1 2025: 7.9 million)

EBIT margin improved to over 19% (Q1 2025: 11.9%)

Order entry rose to around €87 million (Q1 2025: 75.4 million)



Heidelberg, Germany, April 17, 2026 – SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading global provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in the SAP environment, has started fiscal year 2026 with record results. Based on preliminary calculations, the company generated consolidated revenue of around €79 million in the first quarter of 2026 – an increase of approximately 19% compared with the prior year (Q1 2025: €66.5 million). Following this positive development, EBIT rose sharply to around €15 million, exceeding the prior-year figure by approximately 90% (Q1 2025: €7.9 million). The strong growth in sales and earnings is primarily attributable to an above-average increase in software sales. Order entry in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to around €87 million (Q1 2025: €75.4 million).

Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, comments: “In the AI world of today, trusted data are a critical success factor for our customers. They act on the current paradigm shift and demand relevant, selective and auditable data to fully capitalize on the promise of business AI. And they want to realize this value in a fast, efficient, and fully compliant way — leveraging the benefits of AI already on their transformation journey. This is the reason why more and more customers put their trust in SNP and our Kyano agility platform, leading to our best first quarter ever after three consecutive record years. Thank you to our clients and partners for their continued trust, and to all my SNP colleagues worldwide for the exceptional teamwork and their outstanding focus on customer success.”

Against the backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, SNP is confirming its outlook for fiscal year 2026 despite the strong earnings performance in the first quarter. Accordingly, the company continues to expect revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range and an increase in EBIT in the low double-digit percentage range.

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP’s Kyano® platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the Bluefield® approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations.

The company works around the world with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries, including 20 of the Dax 40 and more than 100 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 34 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 297 million in the 2025 fiscal year.

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com



SNP contact

Marcel Wiskow

Director lnvestor Relations

Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637

Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com