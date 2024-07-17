EQS-News: Transition of Leadership at Mister Spex SE: Founder and CEO Dirk Graber hands over to Stephan Schulz-Gohritz

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Transition of Leadership at Mister Spex SE: Founder and CEO Dirk Graber hands over to Stephan Schulz-Gohritz



17.07.2024 / 07:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Transition of Leadership at Mister Spex SE: Founder and CEO Dirk Graber hands over to Stephan Schulz-Gohritz

After sixteen years of service, Dirk Graber, the founder of Mister Spex, has asked the Supervisory Board to relieve him of his duties as CEO. The Supervisory Board has accepted his resignation, effective July 31, 2024. On August 1, 2024, Stephan Schulz-Gohritz who is currently CFO of Mister Spex, will take over the overall responsibility of Mister Spex on an interim basis, in addition to his current responsibilities. The Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE will evaluate the future Management Board structure and provide information in due course. Dirk will support the company to ensure a proper handover and will remain in an advisory capacity to the company.

Tobias Krauss, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: “Dirk is a remarkable person. He has positioned a unique business in the eyewear retail space. Dirk has fostered an engaging culture throughout the company and has built a strong leadership team around him. The Supervisory Board and the Management Team are convinced that we have a very strong basis to position the company for future success. Dirk’s work will be continued. Reaching profitability and generating positive cash flow remains our top priority.”

Tobias Krauss added “The Supervisory Board thanks Dirk for his vision and his leadership over the last sixteen years and wishes him all the best for his future endeavors.”

Dirk Graber, founder and CEO of Mister Spex said: “Starting in 2007 we always aimed to redefine the customer experience in eyewear retail by setting new standards. As an entrepreneur there is nothing more rewarding than seeing that 16 years later, we proudly served more than 8 million happy and satisfied customers. Our success is a testament to the dedication of our team, the support of our investors and the collaboration with our suppliers and partners.

After 16 years of growth with dedication and enjoyment it is time to search for a successor who will lead Mister Spex through the next phase. At the same time, I am looking forward to a break to spend more time with my family.

I am deeply grateful for all this support and the opportunity to learn from everyone around me over the years. I will remain to be a loyal customer of Mister Spex and will continue to support and cheer for the business in the future.”

About Mister Spex SE:

Founded in 2007, Mister Spex SE (together with its subsidiaries, "Mister Spex") is a multi-award-winning company that has become the leading digitally-driven omni-channel optician in Europe. Mister Spex has been at the forefront of the industry’s transformational shift, growing from a pure online player into a successful omni-channel optician with more than 5 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been integral parts of the company’s evolution, from 2D to 3D digital frame fitting tools to intelligent browsing features. Mister Spex focusses on making purchasing glasses a shopping experience that is simple, transparent and, at the same time, fun for customers – offering a comprehensive and diverse range of high-quality products in combination with extensive expertise in optics and advice from the customer service team, its own branches and an extensive network of partner opticians.



Investor Relations:

Irina Zhurba I Head of Investor Relations I Irina.Zhurba@misterspex.de

Press Contact:

Elina Vorobjeva I Head of Corporate Communication I Elina.Vorobjeva@misterspex.de

Mister Spex SE

Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24

D-10249 Berlin

Website: www.misterspex.de

Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com