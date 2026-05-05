EQS-News: Transport for NSW has opted for init technology

EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract

Transport for NSW has opted for init technology



05.05.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

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init wins major project Down Under

TfNSW estimates the contract value at around AUD 615 million (approximately EUR 376 million)

Sydney’s public transport system is set to be equipped with a state-of-the-art account-based ticketing system

The transport authority Transport for NSW (TfNSW) in Australia has awarded the contract for the modernisation of the ticketing systems on the Greater Sydney Opal network to INIT PTY LTD, the Australian subsidiary of init innovation in traffic systems SE. Following a comprehensive, international and strictly confidential tender process conducted by TfNSW, init will now supply Australia with the world’s most advanced account-based ticketing solution for the Opal 2.0 project over the next three years. This will make public transport in Sydney easier, more attractive and more convenient.

TfNSW estimates the total contract value for init at around AUD 615 million dollars, equivalent to approximately EUR 376 million, for the design, installation and delivery of the ticketing system as well as its operation over a period of ten years. The project will commence before the end of this year, with the first hardware installations scheduled for 2027 and completion expected in 2028.

TfNSW is the central transport authority of the Australian state of New South Wales, whose capital, Sydney, is the most populous city on the continent. Public transport plays a crucial role in the mobility of the state’s eight-million-plus inhabitants: on average, around two million public transport journeys are made in NSW every day. Sydney is now set to become home to one of the world’s most flexible multimodal transport networks. init’s new Opal ticketing system will enable a comprehensive package of services aimed at making public transport more attractive.

Features of the new Opal system

As part of the largest modernisation of NSW’s public transport ticketing system since its introduction 13 years ago, more than 25,000 new Opal readers are being installed on bus as well as at stations for light rail, metro and ferry services.

Contactless technology, easier ways for passengers to save money and the introduction of a digital Opal card will give TfNSW and their passengers an up-to-date easy to handle fare management solution that makes fares clearer, payments more flexible and the public transport network easier to use.

A multitude of upgrades will help make public transportation more seamless and more flexible for passengers. Fare will automatically be adjusted if an incorrect fare is charged, without needing to contact TfNSW’s customer service. Digital Opal cards will be introduced that will be stored in the account-based system and can be accessed with the passengers’ device of choice. After tapping on, the passengers will receive personalised notifications with advice on their trip and fare. The clou is, that passengers can use any of their registered media for the check-out. They no longer need to ensure using the same device for check-in and out, which is a big plus in usability of the system. In addition, event-goers can scan the QR code on their ticket at an Opal reader to access free transport.

"We are delighted to have been selected to build the Opal 2.0 account-based ticketing system for TfNSW. It will make fares more transparent, payments more flexible, and public transport easier to use for passengers overall,” said Eyad Tayeb, init’s Executive Vice President for the Oceania region. “We at init are proud to be working with TfNSW and to help shape the future of public transport ticketing in Australia and beyond.”

Australia is investing billions in modernising public transport

At the launch of init as a technology partner, the Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, said: “At a time when families are under pressure, we are focused on making public transport a more reliable and affordable option for millions of people across NSW. This upgrade is about improving the everyday experience, making it easier to get around, to save money and easier to rely on public transport.”

Australia is currently investing heavily in its transport infrastructure, with individual states committing billions of dollars through investment programmes. The New South Wales government has allocated AUD 77.8 billion over four years in the 2025/26 budget to support public transport services and infrastructure, and the functions that keep them running.

Contact:Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com