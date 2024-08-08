|
EQS-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Causeway Capital Holdings LLC, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) informed us on August 06, 2024 pursuant to Art. 43 (1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from June 28, 2024 , as follows:
1. Objectives of the acquisition pursuant to Section 43 (1) Sentence 3 WpHG
1.1 The investment of the Notifying Parties serves the long-term realisation of strategic objectives and the generation of trading profits.
1.2 The Notifying Parties do not rule out the possibility of acquiring further voting rights in the next twelve months, depending on the share price and the general economic situation.
1.3 The Notifying Parties intend not to influence the composition of the Issuer's administrative, management and supervisory bodies.
1.4 No significant change is envisaged to the current policy of the Issuer's supervisory board and management board with regard to the capital structure, the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
2. Origin of funds pursuant to Section 43 (1) Sentence 4 WpHG
With regard to the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights, we hereby disclose in accordance with Section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG that the acquisition of voting rights was carried out using own funds.
