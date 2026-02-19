Evergy Aktie

Evergy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JNBV / ISIN: US30034W1062

19.02.2026 13:37:45

Evergy Expects 2026 Earnings To Rise

(RTTNews) - Evergy Inc.(EVRG), a provider of electricity services, has initiated guidance for the full year and has established its long-term earnings growth target.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted income of $4.14 to $4.34 per share, higher than the $3.83 per share reported for fiscal 2025.

David Campbell, CEO of Evergy, said: "As we look ahead, our fundamental long-term outlook is very strong, bolstered by the recent signing of electric service agreements with two new large customer projects, and the expansion of two existing projects, all under the LLPS framework."

In addition, the company established its long-term adjusted earnings per share (EPS) annual growth target of 6% to 8%+ through 2030 based on the 2026 adjusted EPS guidance midpoint of $4.24.

Evergy anticipates its adjusted EPS growth to exceed 8% beginning in 2028 and through 2030.

The Board will pay a dividend of $0.6950 per share on March 20, to the shareholders of record as of March 10.

EVRG was up by 0.85% at $81.08 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Evergy Inc Registered Shs 67,44 -0,94% Evergy Inc Registered Shs

