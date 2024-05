Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Exelon Corporation declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on Exelon’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, June 14, 2024, to Exelon’s shareholders of record as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, May 13, 2024.

About Exelon

