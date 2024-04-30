|
30.04.2024 22:15:00
Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend
The Board of Directors of Exelon Corporation declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on Exelon’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, June 14, 2024, to Exelon’s shareholders of record as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, May 13, 2024.
About Exelon
Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 250 company and the nation’s largest utility company, serving 10.6 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). Nearly 20,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on X, @Exelon.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430398323/en/
