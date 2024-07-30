|
30.07.2024 23:00:00
Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend
The Board of Directors of Exelon Corporation declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on Exelon’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 13, 2024, to Exelon’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2024.
About Exelon
Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest utility company, serving more than 10.5 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). 20,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on X, @Exelon.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240730184918/en/
