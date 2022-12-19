Exelon receives national recognition for leadership and excellence in workforce development

For the second consecutive year, Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) was selected by the Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) to receive its highest honor, the Chairman’s Award, which recognizes a company for excellence in workforce development leadership. Exelon was selected for its notable leadership in promoting careers in energy; achievements toward establishing diversity, equity and inclusion goals; innovation in approaches to training and upskilling; and enhancements to office culture and operations to attract and retain a skilled diverse workforce.

"One of the most important ways we can lift up our communities is through opportunity and education —providing tomorrow’s workforce with the knowledge, tools and pathways they need to ensure they succeed in the clean energy economy,” said Robert Matthews, vice president, Talent and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Exelon. "Our commitment to advancing STEM education and utility-based job training programs remains a top priority so that we can continue to prepare young people and work-ready adults for family-supporting careers and to help all of our communities prosper.”

In addition to Exelon being recognized with CEWD’s highest honor, Exelon energy delivery company ComEd was recognized for the second year in a row with CEWD’s Community Partnership Award for the collaborative work alongside workforce agencies, education institutions, labor and other community-based partners in order to equitably expand the talent pipeline. One example of the work done in partnership with local agencies is ComEd’s CONSTRUCT Infrastructure Academy (CONSTRUCT), which delivers skills training to help more diverse local talent prepare for meaningful careers in the energy, construction and related sectors. ComEd oversees the program, while bringing in more than 40 employer sponsors and workforce agencies who support training. The program is being scaled to prepare candidates for roles that will support the clean energy transition in Illinois, and to date, more than 700 have graduated from this program, which boasts a 70 percent job placement rate.

Two Exelon leaders also were honored with the Workforce Champion Award: BGE Workforce Development Manager Kristen Bucher and ComEd Vice President of Large Customer Services Diana Sharpe, who were recognized for demonstrating extraordinary leadership in workforce development by "creating meaningful change that will influence, mobilize and energize a diverse, skilled talent pipeline.”

Exelon operates more than 75 different workforce development programs across its six utilities. Since 2019, the company has helped more than 1,300 people obtain family-supporting jobs, either internally or externally with company contractors. This year alone, Exelon will invest approximately $14 million to support these programs.

To learn more about how Exelon is powering its communities through its workforce development programs, click here. To learn more about careers at Exelon, click here.

About Exelon

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest energy delivery company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 18,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005618/en/