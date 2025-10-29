Expected Net Sales 2025 slightly below the previous year

V-ZUG Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Zug, 29 October 2025



Intensified marketing activities and expanded range of measures amid challenging conditions Net Sales for the 2025 financial year are expected to be in the mid-single-digit percentage range below the previous year’s level, both on a full-year and half-year basis. This development is primarily driven by a declining market environment in Switzerland and international markets, where short-term and unforeseen cancellations from the existing order backlog have partially occurred. The resulting lower volume has a disproportionately negative impact on the operating result (EBIT) and overall profitability due to fixed costs. Furthermore, the financial result will be affected by an impairment charge related to a minority stake in a digital start-up. In response, V-Zug is advancing its strategic initiatives “Simplify” and “Grow” through an expanded set of measures focused on increasing efficiency, implementing targeted cost reductions, and intensifying market engagement.



As part of its strategic initiative “Simplify,” V-ZUG has adopted an expanded range of measures aimed at optimising costs. These include procurement savings, process improvements, and the leveraging of additional synergy potential.



V-ZUG expects market-related challenges to persist into the coming year. In response, V-ZUG is intensifying its marketing activities and product portfolio management. In Switzerland, V-ZUG is focusing on strengthening its sales organisation and implementing targeted sales-driving measures. Similar initiatives already introduced in the service business are showing positive results. V-ZUG’s service operations continue to impress with industry-leading response times and customer satisfaction.



International markets offer significant growth potential, even though no substantial market recovery is expected in the coming year. V-ZUG’s growth in these regions is being driven by the strengthening of its sales organisation and targeted promotional activities under the strategic initiative “Grow.”



Despite the challenging market environment, V-ZUG sees solid foundations for positive business development in the years ahead, even as the company has faced a new and unexpected dynamic since April 2025. In the medium term, V-ZUG remains committed to its growth forecast of an average annual increase of 3% and its ambition to return to profitability of ~10%. Further information Adrian Ineichen Dr. Gabriele Weiher CFO Head of Investor and Media Relations Tel.: +41 58 767 60 03 Tel.: +41 58 767 86 19 Key dates 5 March 2026 Publication of the 2025 full-year results 14 April 2026 Annual General Meeting 22 July 2026 Publication of the 2026 half-year results Media release (PDF) About the V-ZUG Group



Swiss perfection for your home. Since 1913.



V-ZUG is Switzerland’s leading brand for household appliances and markets its products in Switzerland and selected international markets. V-ZUG has been developing and manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances in Switzerland for over 110 years and offers a comprehensive service in all its markets. The SIBIRGroup, which focuses on the Swiss-wide offer of all-brand servicing and the retail of household appliances, is also part of the V-ZUG Group. The V-ZUG Group currently employs around 2,100 people.



V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).



Legal notes



The expectations expressed in this ad hoc announcement/media/investor release are based on assumptions. Actual results may deviate from these assumptions.

