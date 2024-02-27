|
27.02.2024 04:25:11
Expedia To Eliminate About 1,500 Employees
(RTTNews) - Travel company, Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it will eliminate about 1,500 employees, as part of its "organizational and technological transformation".
The total pre-tax charges and cash expenditures linked to the restructuring actions, expected to be recorded in 2024, are estimated to range between $80 million and $100 million. These costs primarily comprise employee severance and compensation benefits, the company said.
Earlier this month, Expedia Group announced that its Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern would step down from the position, effective May 13. However, he would continue to serve as the company's Vice Chairman.
Kern would be replaced by Ariane Gorin, who most recently served as the President of Expedia for Business.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Expedia Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Expedia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Expedia-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Expedia-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Expedia von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht letztendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Expedia-Aktie abgestraft: Expedia kündigt Chefwechsel an (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Gewinne in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 liegt nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Expedia Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Expedia Inc.
|125,24
|-0,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost verhalten freundlich
Am Donnerstag geht es in Asien leicht bergauf.