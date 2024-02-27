27.02.2024 04:25:11

Expedia To Eliminate About 1,500 Employees

(RTTNews) - Travel company, Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it will eliminate about 1,500 employees, as part of its "organizational and technological transformation".

The total pre-tax charges and cash expenditures linked to the restructuring actions, expected to be recorded in 2024, are estimated to range between $80 million and $100 million. These costs primarily comprise employee severance and compensation benefits, the company said.

Earlier this month, Expedia Group announced that its Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern would step down from the position, effective May 13. However, he would continue to serve as the company's Vice Chairman.

Kern would be replaced by Ariane Gorin, who most recently served as the President of Expedia for Business.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Expedia Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Expedia Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Expedia Inc. 125,24 -0,08% Expedia Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost verhalten freundlich
Am Donnerstag geht es in Asien leicht bergauf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen