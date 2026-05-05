Expeditors Q1 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD), on Tuesday reported higher income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year, supported by strong execution during a period of disruption, with the company leveraging its non-asset-based model to grow revenue and margins, while quickly adapting operations and providing solutions to keep freight moving despite Middle East challenges.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders increased to $229.61 million from $203.80 in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.71 versus $1.47 last year.

Operating income rose to $2.49 million from $265.86 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $2.78 billion from $2.67 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company also said that it expects a volatile freight market, with uncertainty in air and ocean segments, partly offset by strong demand for customs brokerage and new business opportunities.

In the pre-market trading, Expeditors International of Washington is 4.93% higher at $146.56 on the New York Stock Exchange.