Fastenal November Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Company (FAST), a wholesaler of industrial and construction supplies, Thursday reported higher sales for November this year compared to the same period last year.

Net sales increased 6.2 percent to $627.54 million in November this year from $590.75 million of November last year.

Daily sales rose to 11.8 percent to $33.02 million this November from $29.53 million of November previous year.

United States daily sales of this November grew by 81.4 percent to 11.9 percent from 2.3 percent of November prior year.

Daily sales of Fasteners climbed to 14.6 percent this November from 0.1 percent from last November.

Further the company said that they would present earnings results on January 19, 2026.

In pre-market activity, FAST shares were trading at $41.80, up 1.41% on the Nasdaq.