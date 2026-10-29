Figma Aktie

Figma für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41DRC / ISIN: US3168411052

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29.10.2026 04:01:02

Figma vs. Monday.com: Which Tech Stock Is the Better Buy in 2026?

As digital transformation accelerates, choosing between Figma (NYSE:FIG) and Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) requires balancing high-octane design growth with a diversified work management platform to achieve consistent profitability for its shareholders.

Figma provides a collaborative design platform for product teams, while Monday.com offers a broader work operating system covering CRM and project management. Both companies serve the evolving needs of remote and hybrid teams. Still, their financial profiles and market valuations offer two distinct paths for investors looking for exposure to modern enterprise software.

Figma is a design and product development platform that enables teams to collaborate on building digital products from initial concept through final code. It primarily generates revenue through a subscription model, offering various plans tailored to both individual creators and large enterprise organizations. To drive further growth, the company recently introduced AI credits across its plans. It expanded its administrative controls to capture more value from larger corporate seats that involve complex procurement processes.

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