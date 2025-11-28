V-Zug Aktie
WKN DE: A0VZUG / ISIN: CH0542483745
|
28.11.2025 20:00:03
First methane pyrolysis plant on the V-ZUG site in Zug inaugurated
|
V-ZUG Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zug, November 2025
Switzerland as a hub of innovation: Milestone in the decarbonisation of industry
Zug, November 2025 - Today, the Association for the Decarbonization of Industry (VzDI) and its partners inaugurated a unique methane pyrolysis plant on the V-ZUG production site. The innovative plant is the result of a visionary collaboration between 16 leading companies and Empa, with the assistance of the Canton of Zug. Realised with an investment of over CHF 8 m in recent years, it marks a significant step towards achieving Swiss industry’s net-zero targets by 2050.
Background and technology
Project partners and funding
“This innovation enables V-ZUG to drive the sustainable development of industrial processes and set new standards for emission-free production,” says Adrian Theiler, Chief Operations Officer at V-ZUG. “We are making targeted investments to make processes not only more efficient, but also more environmentally friendly.”
Sustainability and outlook
The Association’s managers and project partners emphasise the importance of the plant as a pioneering step towards decarbonisation and the vision of a carbon-neutral Swiss industry. The wideranging cooperation between businesses and research institutes underlines the innovative spirit and exemplary character of the project for other regions.
Further information
About the V-ZUG Group
V-ZUG is Switzerland’s leading brand in household appliances and markets its products in selected premium markets abroad. V-ZUG has been developing and manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances in Switzerland for over 110 years and offers a comprehensive service in all its markets. The SIBIRGroup AG, which focuses on the Swiss-wide provision of all-brand servicing and the retail of household appliances, is also part of the V-ZUG Group. The V-ZUG Group currently employs around 2,100 people.
Legal notes
V-ZUG Holding AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement, which is available at www.vzug.com/ch/en/privacy-statement.
End of Media Release
2237150 28.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu V-Zugmehr Nachrichten
|
28.11.25
|First methane pyrolysis plant on the V-ZUG site in Zug inaugurated (EQS Group)
|
28.11.25
|Erste Methan-Pyrolyse-Anlage auf dem Areal der V-ZUG in Zug eingeweiht (EQS Group)
|
24.11.25
|SPI-Wert V-Zug-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in V-Zug von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|SPI-Titel V-Zug-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in V-Zug von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.25
|SPI-Wert V-Zug-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein V-Zug-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SPI schwächelt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25