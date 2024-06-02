|
02.06.2024 09:50:00
Forget Nvidia: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Instead
There might be no company that represents the artificial intelligence (AI) boom quite like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The thriving chipmaker is firing on all cylinders right now. And it has rewarded its shareholders in remarkable fashion.I'm sure you're looking at ways to gain exposure to the ongoing AI trend. However, perhaps it's best to forget about Nvidia. Instead, consider buying this other "Magnificent Seven" stock instead.Nvidia impressed investors once again with a fantastic financial report. During the three-month period that ended April 28 (Q1 2025), the business revealed that revenue skyrocketed 262% year over year to $26 billion. Operating income was even more impressive, up 690%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
