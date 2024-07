Forget Nvidia: 1 Other Unstoppable Semiconductor Stock to Buy Instead

Artificial intelligence (AI) has captivated investors across the board. From large institutional financial services firms to smaller retail investors, AI is playing a big role in how money is moving nowadays.What's a little surprising, however, is that capital appears to be primarily concentrated in a small basket of mega-cap technology stocks. The "Magnificent Seven" is a term used to collectively describe the world's largest tech companies -- and unsurprisingly, all of them are disrupting AI in some form.Perhaps the most intriguing member of the Magnificent Seven is semiconductor leader Nvidia . While the company appears to have an edge over its peers, investors should understand that the chip realm has many different components.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool