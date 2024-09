Forget Nvidia: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock Instead

Investors hoping to score returns from artificial intelligence (AI) turned heavily toward Nvidia . Its leadership in the chip industry led the stock to massive gains, and investors who missed out likely remain on the sidelines hoping to buy.Unfortunately, it appeared priced for perfection, and even a strong earnings report could not stop it from falling.Still, investors can benefit from AI while gaining additional support from the consumer sector. If you want to enjoy the best that both tech and the consumer sectors offer, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could serve you well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool