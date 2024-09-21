|
21.09.2024 09:06:00
Forget Nvidia: This Other Stock May End Up Being the Most Important Data Center Opportunity of All, and It's Not a Technology Company
When you think about artificial intelligence (AI), things such as self-driving cars and humanoid robots might come to mind. Counterintuitively, it's often a good idea to think about how products are actually brought to life whenever a new big trend emerges. Some of the most lucrative opportunities are also often the least obvious ones.For AI to even work properly, companies have to invest large sums of capital expenditures (capex) into data centers. Although data centers might seem like just a piece of real estate, they are far more sophisticated and important. They house critical IT infrastructure, such as chipsets known as graphics processing units (GPUs) -- an important component of generative AI applications.Today, Nvidia is one of the biggest names in the data center realm. But what if I told you I see another opportunity as the superior choice among data center investments and that it's not even a technology company?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.09.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 am Nachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: Das macht der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Freitagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|104,34
|-1,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.