Forget Nvidia: This Other Stock May End Up Being the Most Important Data Center Opportunity of All, and It's Not a Technology Company

When you think about artificial intelligence (AI), things such as self-driving cars and humanoid robots might come to mind. Counterintuitively, it's often a good idea to think about how products are actually brought to life whenever a new big trend emerges. Some of the most lucrative opportunities are also often the least obvious ones.For AI to even work properly, companies have to invest large sums of capital expenditures (capex) into data centers. Although data centers might seem like just a piece of real estate, they are far more sophisticated and important. They house critical IT infrastructure, such as chipsets known as graphics processing units (GPUs) -- an important component of generative AI applications.Today, Nvidia is one of the biggest names in the data center realm. But what if I told you I see another opportunity as the superior choice among data center investments and that it's not even a technology company?