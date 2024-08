Forget Revenue and Net Income: This Is the Critical Metric to Look for When Nvidia Reports on Aug. 28

On Wall Street, important data releases are a common occurrence. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meetings, the monthly inflation and jobs reports, and even the quarterly filing of Form 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, provide invaluable data that investors can use to formulate an effective investment strategy.Tomorrow (Aug. 28), the company that's played the biggest role in sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite to record highs -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- will be lifting its proverbial hood and allowing Wall Street to examine its operating performance over the prior three months. This is, arguably, just as important of a data release as any that I mentioned above.Although investors are liable to be laser-focused on Nvidia 's headline figures (revenue and net income), there's a considerably more important metric to look for that'll provide broader context on the health of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and Nvidia 's future.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool