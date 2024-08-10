Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Dies At The Age Of 56

(RTTNews) - Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has died at the age of 56 after two years of living with cancer, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said on social media platform X on Saturday.

"Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend Susan Wojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it's hard to imagine the world without her," Pichai wrote in a post.

Wojcicki joined Google in 1999 as one of its earliest employees, she led development of its AdSense product, a software widget that allowed the company to broker ads for millions of independent websites. She served as the CEO of YouTube from 2014 to 2023.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki's passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after two years of living with non-small cell lung cancer. Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many," Dennis Troper, Wojcicki's husband, said in a Facebook post.