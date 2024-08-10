|
10.08.2024 11:46:54
Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Dies At The Age Of 56
(RTTNews) - Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has died at the age of 56 after two years of living with cancer, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said on social media platform X on Saturday.
"Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend Susan Wojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it's hard to imagine the world without her," Pichai wrote in a post.
Wojcicki joined Google in 1999 as one of its earliest employees, she led development of its AdSense product, a software widget that allowed the company to broker ads for millions of independent websites. She served as the CEO of YouTube from 2014 to 2023.
"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki's passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after two years of living with non-small cell lung cancer. Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many," Dennis Troper, Wojcicki's husband, said in a Facebook post.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Analysen
|09.08.24
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.08.24
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.08.24
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.24
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.24
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.08.24
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.08.24
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.24
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.24
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.08.24
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.08.24
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.24
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.24
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.06.24
|Alphabet A Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|22.05.24
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|149,30
|0,28%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|149,24
|-1,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.